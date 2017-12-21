Innovating Brand And Consumer Relationships Through Social Channels

“Own a niche. As a small company with limited resources, you have to stay laser focused on what you do best. Avoid the temptation of chasing other opportunities. Go deep in your niche and dominate it.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Wendell Lansford, co-founder of Wyng. I’ve been a software developer since middle school, and have always had a strong entrepreneurial streak. Having completing grad school just before the first web browser shipped, coupled with my interest and experience in software development, has led me on a successful career path and ushered in the work I’m now doing with Wyng.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I started my career as a software developer in the early ‘90s, when the internet was first being commercialized. My first two companies, prior to Wyng, were venture-backed enterprise software companies -- both of which had successful exits through acquisition. Wyng is my third company, and we’re in the most dynamic, exciting space of them all.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company

Here’s a fun story, with an embedded lesson I took away. In the early days of the internet, when I was pitching my first company (a chat-based customer service platform for web and ecommerce sites) to potential seed investors, I had the pleasure of meeting and pitching Joe Namath -- “Broadway Joe” -- who led the New York Jets to victory in Super Bowl III. It was a pleasant half-hour meeting in an office and Joe wore sunglasses the entire time. He had a nice way of letting me know that he didn’t get it. It was a valuable learning experience. I clearly needed to simplify the pitch so that people outside the industry could easily understand it.

So what does your company do?

Wyng is a social and digital campaign platform for brands and agencies. We launched in 2010, when social media had reached critical mass and mobile was taking off. Our belief was that the convergence of the two trends would fundamentally change how brands market and sell online. Consumer behavior was shifting from passive consumption to active participation. The relationship between brand and consumer was increasingly a two-way, interactive one. Consumers, and the content they were creating and sharing on social media, were increasingly driving the discovery of products and influencing purchase decisions of others.

We have a history of steady innovation, starting with being the first platform to power a Super Bowl TV ad hashtag campaign -- Audi’s #progressis in 2011. Today, the Wyng platform makes it easy for agencies and brands to create campaigns and promotions that engage consumers and drive word of mouth (earned media) through social channels. These campaigns enable brands to build and nurture audiences, and cultivate purchase intent.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I really enjoy mentoring and teaching kids. With two kids of my own, I have the opportunity to work with children in our community. Something I’m excited about right now is our new First Lego League team. I have the pleasure of coaching a group of 1st, 2nd and 3rd graders to think like scientists and engineers as they solve real-world problems with motorized Legos, and share their solutions with peers who are also interested in robotics and STEM.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me before I launched my Start-Up" and why?

Own a niche. As a small company with limited resources, you have to stay laser focused on what you do best. Avoid the temptation of chasing other opportunities. Go deep in your niche and dominate it. When I started my first company, we tried to solve too many problems at once, and only after we focused on one problem did the business take off.

Question your assumptions. You want to ask yourself the hard questions, and poke holes in your own plan. Certainly, if you don’t - someone else will. It’s also valuable to seek a diversity of input from mentors and advisors, and get their take on your plan. Here is a place where two heads are better than one.

Be slow to hire. It takes precious time and energy to recruit talent, and when you make a hire, it adds expense and consumes management cycles. Hiring someone to do X might seem like a good idea, but that usually doesn’t mean you can’t get by without hiring someone. While building a team is essential to building a business, it’s best not to rush it.

De-risk your business. Startups are loaded with risks. Do you have product/market fit? Will customers pay enough for your product or service? Do you have the right team? The list goes on. Focus on your mitigating your biggest risks at each step, as you build your business. Outside investors will assess your business based on the risks, and you should do the same.

You need grit. You are truly creating something out of nothing when starting a company. The odds are stacked against you, and there will be uncertainties and naysayers at every turn. You have to be able to operate in that type of environment. It’s on you to figure it out. But don’t let this stop you -- the good news is that you can do it.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

I would love to have lunch with Jeff Bezos. I’ve been a long time investor in Amazon, and a loyal customer -- personally and professionally. I met Jeff briefly in the mid 90’s when Amazon was getting started and aimed to be the world’s largest bookstore. Back then, I would have never guessed that Amazon -- in just a little over 20 years -- would also provide the cloud computing infrastructure that enables Wyng to power some of the most highly trafficked digital and social campaigns in the world. Nor would I have guessed that Jeff would be building rockets to put humans into space.