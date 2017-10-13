Innovation in the Health Field - Interview with the Co-Founder of SimplyVital Health

SimplyVital is providing much-needed solutions within the health space to help improve care coordination and provider connections. Learn more about their business below with a Q&A with Co-Founder and CEO, Katherine Kuzmeskas.

“Our customers and ecosystem are at the heart of what we do. Before Day 1 we have always focused on meeting their needs and exceeding expectations. It's what truly drives us as a company.” - Katherine Kuzmeskas, Co-Founder and CEO

Shari: How did you get the idea to start SimplyVital?

As a hospital administrator at Yale New Haven, I needed our platform, ConnectingCare, but could not find it, so I created it. The decision to launch was catalyzed by the need for our ConnectingCare platform, but was based on a 1.5 year long foundation of problem finding in healthcare and testing really ugly wireframes in Excel! After speaking to hundreds of providers and healthcare administrators, the most effective and compelling business model was clear. This is a step often skipped by entrepreneurs or done with a burn rate, and can be the difference between a startup succeeding or failing.

Before we launched to market, the need for the product and the customer base that would actually pay for it was crystal clear. Our Minimum Viable Product hit the market ready for feedback and tweaks, based on customer preference.

Because we use blockchain technology in our ConnectingCare platform, we gathered strong intel on what healthcare needed and wanted in blockchain technology. This drove our decision to build Health Nexus.

Shari: How do you plan on growing your firm?

There are three main focal points for the growth of our company: expanding the customer base for our existing ConnectingCare platform, continual technical development of Health Nexus, and growth of our ecosystem participants.

Core to the success of a company is obviously revenue, and we do not want to lose sight of this; ICO contributions on the balance sheet will not derail our focus on becoming a profitable business as quickly and efficiently as possible. We are already revenue generating in less than 7 months, and on track to to expand our customer base. But, although initial inbound interest is and has been strong, we want to continue to be the leaders in our market, driving continual benefit for our customers, thus the priority of growing ConnectingCare's utilization in the market.

For Health Nexus, we will continue development on our core applications with our partners. These applications will drive change around data sharing and payment distribution for providers. And, as such, will propel growth of our ecosystem.

Shari: What steps do you plan to do pre/post ICO?

We are actively pursuing all three, but customers for our ConnectingCare platform are taking precedence, as we have strong inbound leads for this platform and our services. This is because we have carved a niche for ourselves and our product in the Bundled Payment space in the United States healthcare system. (A bundled payment is a capped reimbursement/payment for a specific procedure, like a surgery. Because providers from different locations have to work together, the blockchain-backed audit trail in ConnectingCare is key.) Weekly we are meeting with potential clients to add to our existing customer base. We are confident that we will continue to close more customers before 2018 (unheard of in healthcare, as we are only a few months old and sales cycles are traditionally long!).

Shari: Any advice you would give to first time entrepreneurs?

Yes - I heard this a gazillion (that's a technical term) times and did not believe it - everything will take longer and will be more expensive than you anticipate. But the difference of my perspective now is that: it is okay. It is okay that it takes longer than you thought, that you hit road bumps you did not anticipate, and that something completely side swiped you that you did not expect. The reason why is because you learn from each of these experiences, your competitive instinct will kick in, and you will therefore continually refine your skills and focus, becoming more efficient and effective in the process.

Paralleling that, always strive to be more efficient and effective than yesterday, and don't kick yourself when you slip back into old habits. Your experience and life as an entrepreneur is going to be exhausting mainly because just about everything you do, everyday will be something new and not yet systematized or automatic. Your goal is to drive toward efficiency - where and how can you delegate? Automate? Streamline? What can you purge? What is the absolute, most important thing to focus on and complete today?

Success is the sum of small efforts repeated. Eventually they will become habits.

"Success is not final, failure is not fatal; it is in the courage to continue that counts" - Winston S. Churchill

I find much comfort and inspiration in quotes! (Helps push through the toughest days.)

Shari: Any advice on marketing ICOs?

We have found, and others have told us, that there is no one right way, yet. This is still such a new market that there are new avenues and new marketing tactics tried daily.

However, it is important to note that you don't actually need a wide reach, you need the right reach.

This is not different from non-ICO marketing, but speaks to the importance of running a targeted, focused ICO marketing campaign. You are unlikely to change/shift the majority of traditional investors to invest in an ICO.