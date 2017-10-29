Innovative Ways to Avoid Those Pesky Night Sweats

Your stay-cool strategy for steamy nights.
Night sweats are heinous enough in the summer months, but when you’re plagued with them in the fall and winter, it’s an unsexy situation that involves a whole other strategy. Whether they’re a side effect of your medication or a medical issue, cold-weather bedroom warm fronts can be managed with a little extra laundry and some intel.
Here, we caught up with NYC cosmetic dermatologist Sejal Shah, founder of SmarterSkin Dermatology, to discuss everything from how often you should be washing your bed linens to the unlikely heat-emission item you probably have near your bed.
See the full story here.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS