Inside a 1920s Storybook Home’s Major Modern Redesign

Kate Davison’s 1920s storybook home is riddled with history. Situated in Oakland Hills, the classic home is rumored to have been featured in an issue of Architectural Digest in the 30s, and boasts an array of charming details including, stained-glass windows, rounded walkways, latched door handles, and moments of exposed brick. At 2,200 sq ft, the two-bedroom home’s historic architecture dictates an inviting aesthetic complemented by its many quirky details. Davison - who shares the home with husband Jesse and their mini dapple Dachshund, Marlowe - was infatuated at first glance. Her goal was to create a comfortable and livable space that was minimal yet modern, and still upheld the existing architectural qualities, which had initially drawn her to the space. We caught up with Davison to get the scoop on her redesign, and picked up a few helpful tips along the way. See for yourself here!