Inside The EPA's Move To Gut Car Pollution Rules

TOP STORIES
WHY THAT EPA PRESS RELEASE ON EMISSIONS MATTERS “The Environmental Protection Agency said Monday it plans to undo a landmark Obama-era rule tightening fuel standards for vehicles, weakening the only major federal policy to reduce planet-warming emissions from the nation’s top source of greenhouse gas pollution.” And all of this is taking place amid a spate of bad headlines for EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt ― from questions about a rented apartment to raises for his favorite aides. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Sha
VILLANOVA TRIUMPHS IN DECISIVE NCAA TOURNAMENT WIN OVER MICHIGAN And the superstar? A guy off the bench who scored 31 points for the Wildcats. [HuffPost]
HUFFPOST OPINION: CONFESSIONS OF A FORMER SINCLAIR NEWS DIRECTOR “It began with the ‘must run’ stories arriving in my inbox every morning.” [HuffPost]
THE MARKET ‘TRUMP BUMP’ IS ON THE DECLINE “Even after a fast start to 2018, stock markets finished the first quarter down for the year — the first quarterly decline since 2015. It suggested that a period of calm and steadily rising markets had given way to a turbulent new era with a bearish bent.” [NYT]
GRINDR IS REVEALING ITS USERS’ HIV STATUS TO THIRD-PARTY COMPANIES At least two. [HuffPost]
THAT TIME THE KREMLIN CASUALLY ANNOUNCED That Trump had invited Putin to the White House. [Reuters]
WHAT’S BREWING
MILLIONS OF KIDS COULD STILL BE AT RISK BECAUSE OF THIS DEADLY DRESSER And it could be in your own home. [HuffPost]
‘NO SWEATPANTS IN PUBLIC’ A peek into the “Mean Girls”-esque rulebooks for NFL cheerleaders. [NYT]
BEYONCE AND SOLANGE’S DAD FINALLY COMMENTED ON THE INFAMOUS ELEVATOR FIGHT And the video seen round the world. [HuffPost]
THE INTERNET’S HEART IS BROKEN Over the news Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are splitting up. [HuffPost]
IT SHOULD BE RATHER OBVIOUS But no, condom snorting is not a good idea. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
Jill McCabe ― Andrew McCabe’s wife ― would like to set the record straight.
-
The “affluenza teen” has been released from jail.
-
A state of emergency has been declared at New York City’s housing authority.
-
Behind the teacher walkouts in Kentucky and Oklahoma.
-
Convicted domestic abusers will no longer be able to own a gun in New York state.
-
“A refugee camp is a hotbed for disease.”
-
The Wall Street Journal created a Spotify playlist in honor of the company’s IPO today.
-
A Connecticut lawmaker will not seek re-election over the scandal of how she handled her chief of staff’s dismissal after he threatened a subordinate he was involved with.
-
Dan Rather had some thoughts on that viral Sinclair video.
-
We still can’t get over how excited this Houston teen was upon learning of his college acceptance to Stanford.
-
Is Disney buying U.K.’s Sky News?
-
Of course “The Bachelor” April Fools’ pregnancy post backfired.
-
“The inside story of Reddit’s redesign.”
And love this newsletter? Share it with a friend!