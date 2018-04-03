U.S. NEWS
Inside The EPA's Move To Gut Car Pollution Rules

Amid a spate of bad headlines for EPA head Scott Pruitt.
WHY THAT EPA PRESS RELEASE ON EMISSIONS MATTERS "The Environmental Protection Agency said Monday it plans to undo a landmark Obama-era rule tightening fuel standards for vehicles, weakening the only major federal policy to reduce planet-warming emissions from the nation's top source of greenhouse gas pollution." And all of this is taking place amid a spate of bad headlines for EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt ― from questions about a rented apartment to raises for his favorite aides. [HuffPost]

VILLANOVA TRIUMPHS IN DECISIVE NCAA TOURNAMENT WIN OVER MICHIGAN And the superstar? A guy off the bench who scored 31 points for the Wildcats. [HuffPost]

HUFFPOST OPINION: CONFESSIONS OF A FORMER SINCLAIR NEWS DIRECTOR “It began with the ‘must run’ stories arriving in my inbox every morning.” [HuffPost]

THE MARKET ‘TRUMP BUMP’ IS ON THE DECLINE “Even after a fast start to 2018, stock markets finished the first quarter down for the year — the first quarterly decline since 2015. It suggested that a period of calm and steadily rising markets had given way to a turbulent new era with a bearish bent.” [NYT]

GRINDR IS REVEALING ITS USERS’ HIV STATUS TO THIRD-PARTY COMPANIES At least two. [HuffPost]

THAT TIME THE KREMLIN CASUALLY ANNOUNCED That Trump had invited Putin to the White House. [Reuters]

MILLIONS OF KIDS COULD STILL BE AT RISK BECAUSE OF THIS DEADLY DRESSER And it could be in your own home. [HuffPost]

‘NO SWEATPANTS IN PUBLIC’ A peek into the “Mean Girls”-esque rulebooks for NFL cheerleaders. [NYT]

BEYONCE AND SOLANGE’S DAD FINALLY COMMENTED ON THE INFAMOUS ELEVATOR FIGHT And the video seen round the world. [HuffPost]

THE INTERNET’S HEART IS BROKEN Over the news Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are splitting up. [HuffPost]

IT SHOULD BE RATHER OBVIOUS But no, condom snorting is not a good idea. [HuffPost]

