Inside The Kushner-Kelly White House Security Clearance Showdown

INSIDE THE KUSHNER CLEARANCE KERFUFFLE "White House senior adviser Jared Kushner doesn't want to give up the interim security clearance that gives him access to highly classified information, even though his current duties likely don't require him to view top-secret material, The New York Times reported on Tuesday." Here's how that's contributing to a rift between him and chief of staff John Kelly. [HuffPost]

WATCH THIS VIDEO OF THE COUSIN OF A PARKLAND VICTIM HONORING HIS HEROISM Aaron Chen’s heartbreaking tribute to his cousin, Peter Wang, is a must-see. National support for universal background checks is at an all-time high, and President Donald Trump announced he is directing the Justice Department to look into a bump stock ban. And even televangelist Pat Robertson is calling for stricter gun control laws. [HuffPost]

SOME CONSERVATIVES HAVE TRIED TO DISCREDIT OUTSPOKEN FLORIDA SHOOTING SURVIVORS Saying they’re being used as tools in a left-wing conspiracy or biased because they’re related to FBI agents. This aide to a Florida GOP lawmaker was fired after calling them “actors.” [HuffPost]

RUSSIAN FIGURE SKATER BREAKS WORLD RECORD SET MINUTES EARLIER BY TEAMMATE Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva will face off for the gold tonight. Lindsey Vonn won the bronzein what’s likely her last Olympic downhill race. The U.S. men’s hockey team was eliminated last night after losing to the Czech team. And this Winter Olympics for rescued puppies and kittens may take the cake with events like the puppy slalom. [Reuters]

DONALD TRUMP JR. IS GIVING A SPEECH IN INDIA THIS WEEK And we, and the U.S. diplomatic core, have no idea what it’ll be on. [HuffPost]

MIKE PENCE REPORTEDLY PLANNED A SECRET MEETING WITH NORTH KOREA AT THE OLYMPICS But North Korea called it off at the last minute over Pence’s critiques of the regime. [HuffPost]

TRUMP CLAIMS HE’S ‘NEVER MET’ WOMAN RUNNING FOR POLITICAL OFFICE WHO SAYS HE SEXUALLY ASSAULTED HER The president issued his denial in a tweet, no less. [HuffPost]