Inside The Kushner-Kelly White House Security Clearance Showdown

INSIDE THE KUSHNER CLEARANCE KERFUFFLE “White House senior adviser Jared Kushner doesn’t want to give up the interim security clearance that gives him access to highly classified information, even though his current duties likely don’t require him to view top-secret material, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.” Here’s how that’s contributing to a rift between him and chief of staff John Kelly. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
WATCH THIS VIDEO OF THE COUSIN OF A PARKLAND VICTIM HONORING HIS HEROISM Aaron Chen’s heartbreaking tribute to his cousin, Peter Wang, is a must-see. National support for universal background checks is at an all-time high, and President Donald Trump announced he is directing the Justice Department to look into a bump stock ban. And even televangelist Pat Robertson is calling for stricter gun control laws. [HuffPost]
SOME CONSERVATIVES HAVE TRIED TO DISCREDIT OUTSPOKEN FLORIDA SHOOTING SURVIVORS Saying they’re being used as tools in a left-wing conspiracy or biased because they’re related to FBI agents. This aide to a Florida GOP lawmaker was fired after calling them “actors.” [HuffPost]
RUSSIAN FIGURE SKATER BREAKS WORLD RECORD SET MINUTES EARLIER BY TEAMMATE Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva will face off for the gold tonight. Lindsey Vonn won the bronzein what’s likely her last Olympic downhill race. The U.S. men’s hockey team was eliminated last night after losing to the Czech team. And this Winter Olympics for rescued puppies and kittens may take the cake with events like the puppy slalom. [Reuters]
DONALD TRUMP JR. IS GIVING A SPEECH IN INDIA THIS WEEK And we, and the U.S. diplomatic core, have no idea what it’ll be on. [HuffPost]
MIKE PENCE REPORTEDLY PLANNED A SECRET MEETING WITH NORTH KOREA AT THE OLYMPICS But North Korea called it off at the last minute over Pence’s critiques of the regime. [HuffPost]
TRUMP CLAIMS HE’S ‘NEVER MET’ WOMAN RUNNING FOR POLITICAL OFFICE WHO SAYS HE SEXUALLY ASSAULTED HER The president issued his denial in a tweet, no less. [HuffPost]
THE CURIOUS CASE OF RUSSIA’S PARIS HILTON Who is going after Vladimir Putin in the Russian presidential election. Or is she? [HuffPost]
THESE PHOTOS OF QUEEN ELIZABETH AND ANNA WINTOUR SITTING FRONT ROW AT LONDON FASHION WEEK Deserve their spot in the history books. [HuffPost]
WE COULD WATCH DIANE KEATON DRINK WINE And talk about her thirst for Chris Martin all day long. [HuffPost]
WE, AND THE REST OF THE INTERNET, ARE ALL FOR THIS POTENTIAL MICHAEL B. JORDAN, LUPITA NYONG’O ROMANCE Be still, our hearts. [HuffPost]
WE ARE COUNTING DOWN THE DAYS UNTIL STERLING K. BROWN HOSTS ‘SNL’ Bring on the Randall dad jokes. [HuffPost]
HuffPost Personal: “Everything in my life changed when a hit TV show cast me as a transgender teen.”
Sports Illustrated revealed the culture of sexual harassment at the Dallas Mavericks.
George and Amal Clooney and Oprah donated a total of $1 million to the March for Our Lives demonstration.
Survivors of the Parkland school shooting were brought to tears as the Florida legislature refused to debate a gun control measure Tuesday.
This Neo-Nazi speech shows the rally in Charlottesville was always meant to be violent.
Democrats flipped a Kentucky state House seat that went for Trump overwhelmingly in 2016.
This “Black Panther” actress hopes her character inspires more girls to pursue STEM fields.
Why “lb” stands for pound.
It won’t be long before this “top-secret U.S. military base” melts out of the Greenland ice sheet.
Sade is coming out with her first song since 2010 for “A Wrinkle In Time.” Please let this be a plot point on “Big Little Lies” Season Two.
Louisville is required to vacate its 2013 NCAA basketball championship over a prostitution scandal.
Does this mean we know who Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer will be?
Fergie has apologized for that national anthem performance, but really nothing will give us those precious minutes of our lives back.
Even moose are hooked on the Winter Olympics.
