Inside the Life of a "Professional Noisemaker" Words of Wisdom with Brittany Whitmore

“Be genuinely interested in people, be humble and don’t take yourself too seriously. Have diverse interests because you can learn to fit in anywhere if you can discuss many topics. And most importantly, help people whenever you can, I have made some of my strongest connections through the volunteer work that I have done.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Brittany Whitmore, founder and principal of Exvera Communications, a public relations firm based in Vancouver B.C. that works with innovative brands and emerging technologies. Brittany was named one of the top 30 under 30 by BC Business Magazine in 2017. She also regularly speaks at and emcees conferences and previously hosted a technology radio show. She formerly led communications for a fast-growing SaaS software firm and helped to take the company from a small startup to a global brand earning seven-figure annual recurring revenue.

Thank you so much for your time. I know that you are a very busy person. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

My life always seems to circle back to storytelling, it is a deep passion of mine and I am so grateful that I get to tell stories every day about amazing innovation and entrepreneurs. When I started out, I was focused on the digital and social media side of communications - I then evolved that expertise into media relations, PR and overall communications strategy. Focusing on the technology industry was quite natural for me as I had spent my childhood looking over my father’s shoulder as he endlessly took apart, built and programmed computers.

How did you get involved in the PR industry

I got into PR by accident, almost. It is kind of a misunderstood business, I think even people who “dream of” being in PR don’t necessarily know what it fully entails until they are in it. I wound up naturally gravitating toward PR and studied marketing at college. Eventually, I decided to start my own company, found some great mentors, worked hard and learned as much as I could.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

My love of storytelling goes back further than most people realize, I actually began my career as a professional actor when I was 15 years old. This was my original career plan - but when I actually went and studied it at college, I was not happy. So I dropped out and moved to Europe at 18 to model with an agency that wanted to sign me. I found success as a fashion model, working with brands such as Dolce and Gabbana, Guess, Aritzia and many more, but I didn’t like how little control you seem to have over your career in that profession - and I got a bit bored. So it was back to the drawing board, and eventually after studying marketing and business and getting into the industry I parlayed that passion for storytelling into a successful career in public relations.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Lately I have been doing more in the fintech, blockchain and initial coin offering (ICO) space. I am blown away by the impact that these technologies will have on so many aspects of our world. It has been especially fun for me because I have been following the crypto community since 2013. But really, back then I did not understand blockchain or its implications. And now, we see the IMF and World Bank talking about cryptocurrencies. It is just fascinating to watch.

What are you most proud of?

I am most proud really of starting and growing a successful PR business, becoming an entrepreneur in this field has been the most personally rewarding.

Do you think the PR profession has changed over the past 30 years? How

Yes! The PR profession has changed dramatically because the way that we engage with and learn about the world has changed dramatically. Social media, blogs and online news sites offer much more robustness in their capabilities than the pure broadcast media of the past. Data can be used to drive decision-making and contributors, not just journalists, create and distribute hundreds of thousands of articles every day on thousands of news sites. Social media makes almost everyone accessible and holds companies accountable in a way that was not possible before, a bad customer service call can suddenly be shared on a public forum with thousands (or more) watching. Whenever I am researching a new topic, I am truly astounded at the amount of content that is available online today - while this means opportunity, it also means that there is a lot of noise to cut through. I think that anyone who is doing PR well today is a pioneer.

What drives you?

I am driven by results - when I see improvement or achieve a goal, rather than feeling like I am finished, I just want to push harder and see how much further I can go. I am also incredibly motivated by making an impact on others, and this can be done with the power of storytelling. You can transform perspectives and motivate people with the right kinds of stories.

Based on your personal experience, what advice would you give to young people considering a career in PR?

You need to love writing and stories. You should have an open mind and be able to look at something from many perspectives. Meet as many people as you can and learn everything that you can about all sorts of topics because you will need to be able to come up with different angles and speak to different audiences for all kinds of different stories.

You are known as a master networker. Can you share some tips on great networking?

Be genuinely interested in people, be humble and don’t take yourself too seriously. Have diverse interests because you can learn to fit in anywhere if you can discuss many topics. And most importantly, help people whenever you can, I have made some of my strongest connections through the volunteer work that I have done.

Which skills do you think are most important to becoming a successful PR professional?

Writing, storytelling, people skills. You also have to love constantly learning new things and learn to understand why people do what they do and how they will react. I actually find that the film and theatre training that I did helps me to break down personas exceptionally well and understand how different messages will affect different audiences.

You are in a position of influence. How have you used your position and skill to bring goodness to the world?

Giving back to the community is a big part of my life, probably the most notable of my endeavors is founding my TEDxWomen event, TED xGastownWomen, which is 100% volunteer run. I also mentor students. I typically focus my give back efforts on women and youth in entrepreneurship or technology.

Who are some of the most high profile clients you have helped?

Many of the companies that I work with have high profile investors and advisors, from Mark Cuban to Spiro Margaris, a #1 fintech influencer, to Mike Moceri a 3D-printing legend, to MIT fellows such a Praveen Mandal.

What was that like?

It is always amazing to have the opportunity to interview these people and learn from them - I find that most of these high profile people tend to be very friendly, down to earth and very happy to help however they can - even if they only have 10 minutes for you.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

I was recently researching my family tree and Canadian history - as it turns out there was a woman named Mary Hoople (maiden name: Whitmore) who lived in the 1700s that I may be related to. She lived an extraordinary life and saved so many other people’s lives. She also lived to age 91 (which I think is incredible for those times). She was a true warrior and pioneer.

Which company do you admire most, and why?

Google, 3M, Tesla - I love companies that continuously innovate and move into uncharted territory. This is why working with technology companies is such a great fit, because they are on a mission to build a better future. I also admire how so many of these companies are able to reinvent themselves and remain relevant for decades.

What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started" and why.

1. Don’t worry about failure

There is a great quote from one of my favorite TED speakers - Sir Ken Robinson: “If you aren’t prepared to be wrong, you’ll never come up with anything original.” I used to be so worried about not doing things perfectly, but I have learned that you will just paralyze yourself that way. The first time that I set out to organize TEDxGastownWomen, we had to organize the event in just two months because TEDxWomen events must be held within 24 hours of TEDWomen, it was a big risk to try and organize an entire conference in such a short period of time - but I decided to go for it. And we produced a successful conference that received rave reviews. This event opened countless doors for me and really taught me that I could build an idea from the ground up and grow it to something greater than the sum of its parts.

2. Give back

Volunteering my time on projects that I am passionate about has not only been personally rewarding, but it has opened up so many doors for me and enabled me to build a great network and some of the most incredible friendships. I actually avoided volunteering for years before I discovered its power - back when I was working in fashion, doing jobs for free was just NOT something that I would be encouraged to do. It was during my time at business school studying marketing that I finally started volunteering and learned how transformative that it could be.

3. Don’t try and do it all alone

We all have strengths and weaknesses, and by knowing what you are good at, you will be able to build a team that balances your strengths. Trust and empower those people around you and they tend to raise themselves to the standard that you project. As I continue to build out the Exvera Communications team, I know that this is what is going to make the difference, I’ve seen it at other companies and I saw it with TEDxGastownWomen.

4. Perspective is powerful

One of the things I highlight when I meet with companies is the importance of stepping outside of “the bubble” of the company to really identify the strong stories and news angles. When you are single-mindedly working on a product - you can easily believe that every new feature, or the new branding, or whatever the team has come up with is newsworthy, when it may not be at all. I gain so much perspective from engaging with different communities and actually being a part of the media through events, writing, community engagement and through the radio show that I worked on.

5. Trust your instinct. If something isn’t working, move on