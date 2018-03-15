Inside The Senate's Bipartisan Move To Gut Post-Crisis Banking Regulations

TOP STORIES
INSIDE THE SENATE’S BIPARTISAN MOVE TO GUT DODD-FRANK REGULATIONS “The measure would exempt 25 of America’s biggest banks from regulations created in response to the financial crisis that contributed to the Great Recession a decade ago. The Congressional Budget Office warned that the risk of another financial crisis ‘would be slightly greater under the legislation.’” [HuffPost] [Twe
TAKE A LOOK AT PHOTOS OF THE STUDENTS WHO PROTESTED GUN VIOLENCE YESTERDAY Thousands walked out of class for 17 minutes in honor of the Parkland victims and to protest gun violence. The Parkland community supported its own students during the walkout. Trump did not publicly acknowledge the walkout, and Fox News barely covered it. Dylann Roof’s sister was charged with bringing weapons to campus the day of the walkout. [HuffPost]
MIKE PENCE’S MAN IN THE SWAMP ”The vice president’s trusted chief of staff is young, handsome, talented and rich. He’s also got some skeletons.” [HuffPost]
THERANOS FOUNDER ELIZABETH HOLMES CHARGED WITH ‘MASSIVE FRAUD’ BY THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION “As part of the settlement, Holmes has agreed to pay a $500,000 penalty and relinquish 18.9 million shares of Theranos stock and her voting control in the company. She’s also been barred from serving as a director of a public company for 10 years.” [HuffPost]
SOME OFFICES PLAY MARCH MADNESS But Trump White House staffers reportedly have a “dead pool” on who will be the next to go. [HuffPost]
THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION MAY FIRE FBI OFFICIAL ANDREW MCCABE BEFORE HE RETIRES, JEOPARDIZING HIS PENSION McCabe took over as acting FBI director after Trump fired James Comey last year. [HuffPost]
TOYS ‘R’ US ANNOUNCED PLANS TO LIKELY LIQUIDATE ALL ITS STORES 33,000 jobs may be lost. [HuffPost]
ANOTHER TRUMP LAWYER HAS BEEN LINKED TO STORMY DANIELS PAYMENT “Documents marked ‘HIGHLY CONFIDENTIAL PROCEEDING’ for the first time tie President Donald Trump’s flagship holding company to the continuing effort to silence a former adult-film actress who says she had an affair with Mr. Trump.” [WSJ | Paywall]
NOT EVERYTHING COMES BACK THE SAME FROM SPACE”Preliminary results from NASA’s Twins Study reveal that 7% of astronaut Scott Kelly’s genes did not return to normal after his return to Earth two years ago.” [CNN]
SO MUCH FOR ALL OF THOSE BACHELOR PODCASTS iHeartMedia has filed for bankruptcy. [Reuters]
WE HAVE THE SAME FINAL FOUR PICKS AS BARACK OBAMA Whatever that means. [HuffPost]
UNITED AIRLINES FLEW A FAMILY’S DOG TO JAPAN Instead of Kansas City. [HuffPost]
THE CONTENTIOUS QUESTION PLAGUING THE INSTAGRAM PIE COMMUNITY To cook or not to cook. [HuffPost]
“In [a] fundraising speech, Trump says he made up trade claim in meeting with Justin Trudeau.”
Two Navy aviators were killed in a Super Hornet crash off the coast of Florida.
Horrifying Facebook videos show racist moms teaching children how to “be patriots” by vandalizing mosques.
Here’s what Trump had to say about the big democratic win in Pennsylvania Trump country.
Rand Paul said he’d oppose Trump’s nominees for secretary of state and CIA director.
Russia to expel U.K. diplomats to retaliate for the U.K.’s booting of Russian diplomats after the killing of a former Russian spy in Salisbury.
A Nobel prize winner was found wandering and his wife was found dead in a landfill of suspected foul play nearby.
Emails reveal Ben Carson and his wife may have had a larger role in picking out that expensive furniture than they claimed.
HuffPost Opinion: Meet the new boomerang man.
Ellen DeGeneres and Sean Hayes had a “battle of the gays.”
The backstory of the “werepups” subway baby nightmare.
Kendall Jenner addressed the gay rumors.
These three personality traits put you at risk of social media addiction.
Here’s where April Kepner is headed next.
The Salvation Army has opened a nonprofit grocery store to combat food deserts.
Check out these 35 must-reads written by women over the last five years.
Make the world a bit safer and clean the snow off your car.
And CNN’s Chris Cuomo is headed to the prime time.
