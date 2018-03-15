Inside The Senate's Bipartisan Move To Gut Post-Crisis Banking Regulations

TOP STORIES

INSIDE THE SENATE’S BIPARTISAN MOVE TO GUT DODD-FRANK REGULATIONS “The measure would exempt 25 of America’s biggest banks from regulations created in response to the financial crisis that contributed to the Great Recession a decade ago. The Congressional Budget Office warned that the risk of another financial crisis ‘would be slightly greater under the legislation.’” [HuffPost] [Twe et | Share on Facebook]

TAKE A LOOK AT PHOTOS OF THE STUDENTS WHO PROTESTED GUN VIOLENCE YESTERDAY Thousands walked out of class for 17 minutes in honor of the Parkland victims and to protest gun violence. The Parkland community supported its own students during the walkout. Trump did not publicly acknowledge the walkout, and Fox News barely covered it. Dylann Roof’s sister was charged with bringing weapons to campus the day of the walkout. [HuffPost]

MIKE PENCE’S MAN IN THE SWAMP ”The vice president’s trusted chief of staff is young, handsome, talented and rich. He’s also got some skeletons.” [HuffPost]

THERANOS FOUNDER ELIZABETH HOLMES CHARGED WITH ‘MASSIVE FRAUD’ BY THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION “As part of the settlement, Holmes has agreed to pay a $500,000 penalty and relinquish 18.9 million shares of Theranos stock and her voting control in the company. She’s also been barred from serving as a director of a public company for 10 years.” [HuffPost]

SOME OFFICES PLAY MARCH MADNESS But Trump White House staffers reportedly have a “dead pool” on who will be the next to go. [HuffPost]

THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION MAY FIRE FBI OFFICIAL ANDREW MCCABE BEFORE HE RETIRES, JEOPARDIZING HIS PENSION McCabe took over as acting FBI director after Trump fired James Comey last year. [HuffPost]

TOYS ‘R’ US ANNOUNCED PLANS TO LIKELY LIQUIDATE ALL ITS STORES 33,000 jobs may be lost. [HuffPost]

ANOTHER TRUMP LAWYER HAS BEEN LINKED TO STORMY DANIELS PAYMENT “Documents marked ‘HIGHLY CONFIDENTIAL PROCEEDING’ for the first time tie President Donald Trump’s flagship holding company to the continuing effort to silence a former adult-film actress who says she had an affair with Mr. Trump.” [WSJ | Paywall]