Inspiration From Sylvester Stallone

If you ever have times where you doubt yourself. If you ever wonder if it's ever going to take off for you. If you ever get frustrated with barrier after barrier standing in your way, stop what you are doing and read on.

Sylvester Stallone is one of the most famous and successful actors in Hollywood. Everyone has heard of him, right? But do you know the real story behind his climb to superstardom?

Stallone was so focused, determined and committed to achieving his goals that he was prepared to go to any lengths to make it happen. He knew that he was born for more than the ordinary life and he believed in himself so much that he refused to back down until he got the result he wanted.

It was not an easy road for Stallone. From his very first minute on earth the challenges began as his face was disfigured by the forceps used at birth. His school days saw him bullied mercilessly and his behaviour got out of hand with him fighting, stealing, lighting fires and shooting arrows. This resulted in him being expelled from 14 different schools!

When he made the decision to become an actor, he became a 'struggling actor' in every sense of the word. He moved from one dead end job to another, doing what he could to survive, but at his lowest he became homeless and had to sell many of his belongings. The most heartbreaking of all, is that he sold his beloved dog for $25 because he simply could not afford to feed him any more. He walked away crying.

Two weeks later, a boxing match between Mohammed Ali and Chuck Wepner was to change the course of his life forever, for this was the inspiration for the movie that was later to propel him to fame and fortune, Rocky. But again, this did not come easy.

He knew what he wanted from the script from the word go. He wanted to sell it to a studio and to play the main role. He got an offer of $125,000... But although they liked the script, they did not want Stallone playing the main part "because he looks funny and talks funny" and they wanted "a real star" to play the role.

Stallone bravely stuck to his guns and they raised their offer to $250,000, but they were still intent on booking a 'real star'. Stallone refused. They upped their offer again, this time to $350,000.

Remember at this point, that Stallone had been homeless and had sold his possessions, including his beloved pooch, who he could not afford to feed. He was now being offered $350,000 for a script he had written. A life changing amount of money.

Sylvester Stallone had so much belief in himself that he turned down the offer.

A while later, the studio made him one final offer. They would buy the script, allow him to play the role but would only pay him $35,000 as opposed to the $350,000 they had previously offered. He accepted.

Rocky turned out to be one of the most successful movies ever made. It won three Oscar awards and Sylvester Stallone was even nominated for best actor, and it was even included on the American National Film Registry as one of the greatest movies ever.

Now then, if you are an animal lover like myself, you are probably thinking "This is all great and everything but WHAT ABOUT THE DOG?"

Well, now with $35,000 to his name, Stallone tracked down the guy he had sold the dog to and offered him $100 to buy back the dog he had sold for just $25. The man refused and so Stallone kept upping his offer until the guy agreed to sell him back for $15,000!

The reason I wanted to share this story with you today is that on the road to success, there will be huge challenges to overcome. It's scary when everything seems to be going against you. It's disheartening when you feel like you are pulling out all the stops but nothing seems to be happening. It hurts to face knock back after knock back.

But if you know what you want, if you genuinely believe it is possible and you build yourself up to a level where you are strong enough to keep coming back fighting after every 'NO', after every challenge and after every door has been shut in your face, you have the ability to make magic happen- to make your big vision, your reality.

Never let anybody tell you it's not possible, that's only for you to decide.

You weren't born to be ordinary... You were born to shine!

Written by Eirian Cohen