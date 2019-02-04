Instagram Egg Speaks Out In Super Bowl Ad: 'I've Started To Crack'

The Instagram egg, which appeared in the platform’s most “liked” post of all time, broke its silence in a new Super Bowl ad that aired Sunday.

The commercial premiered on Hulu and showed the egg along with a series of captions.

“I’m the world_record_egg (you may have heard of me),” the captions said. “Recently I’ve started to crack. The pressure of social media is getting to me.”

This was on hulu pic.twitter.com/xcu3WROH04 — Katie Novak (@UnnaturalDemon) February 4, 2019

The less than 30-second clip was released by Mental Health America and calls attention to well-being while encouraging those who are struggling to seek help. The Virginia nonprofit addresses mental health issues through education and outreach and offers treatment options.

In a tweet following the ad’s big reveal, the organization thanked the egg ― otherwise known as Eugene ― for “shining a limelight on #mentalhealth tonight with an important message”:

We’d like to thank #TalkingEgg for shining a limelight on #mentalhealth tonight with an important message. Not everyone chooses to #fightintheopen for mental health, but you did for the 1 in 5 Americans living with a mental health condition. Thank you, #EggGang! 💚🥚 pic.twitter.com/9KPlXG5re4 — Mental Health America (@MentalHealthAm) February 4, 2019

Eugene was first posted on Instagram on Jan. 4 as part of an experiment to set a new world record for its number of likes. The egg has since garnered more than 50 million likes, surpassing then reigning champion Kylie Jenner’s nearly 19 million.