Looking to spruce up your hair, but not sure where to find inspiration? There’s no better place than Instagram.

The photo-sharing app is a treasure trove of hair-themed accounts that provide endless images of perfectly tousled cuts, magical rainbow locks, clean fades and gorgeous curls. And thanks to Instagram’s Favorites feature, you can save all the pics you love in one place, making it easy to show your stylist exactly what you’re looking for when you’re sitting in the chair.