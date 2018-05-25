11 Instagram-Worthy Swimsuit Brands You Haven’t Already Seen Everywhere

For the past few years, swimwear label Solid & Striped has pretty much become the standard for chic one-pieces and bikinis.

The brand even has plenty of celebrity fans, including Taylor Swift and her posse of famous friends. (Ever since the singer and her squad wore matching Solid & Striped swimsuits over Fourth of July 2016, the brand’s many styles have saturated our Instagram feeds.)

But you know what they say: There are plenty of fish in the sea ... and plenty of cool swimwear labels out there making equally Instagrammable one-pieces and bikinis for all your trips to the beach.