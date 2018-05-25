STYLE & BEAUTY
05/25/2018 05:45 am ET

11 Instagram-Worthy Swimsuit Brands You Haven’t Already Seen Everywhere

What would summer be without a few swimsuit pics?
By Julia Brucculieri
Kaohs Swim/Minnow Bathers/Andie Swim

For the past few years, swimwear label Solid & Striped has pretty much become the standard for chic one-pieces and bikinis.

The brand even has plenty of celebrity fans, including Taylor Swift and her posse of famous friends. (Ever since the singer and her squad wore matching Solid & Striped swimsuits over Fourth of July 2016, the brand’s many styles have saturated our Instagram feeds.)

But you know what they say: There are plenty of fish in the sea ... and plenty of cool swimwear labels out there making equally Instagrammable one-pieces and bikinis for all your trips to the beach.

Don’t get us wrong, there’s nothing wrong with Solid & Striped ― but we want to share some of our other favorite swim labels making stylish, sexy, cool swimsuits to get you through summer. 

  • 1 Kaohs Swim

    A post shared by KAOHS SWIM (@kaohs_swim) on

    Kaohs swimsuits -- made in Los Angeles -- are definitely on the sexy side. If high-cut, cheeky bikini bottoms are your thing, this might be the brand for you. We will note, however, that they are on the pricier side, with full bikini sets and one-pieces ringing in just under $200. 

    You can check out the collection here.
  • 2 Frankie's Bikinis

    A post shared by Frankies (@frankiesbikinis) on

    If you're looking for bold, bright swimsuits that can be both sporty and sexy, Frankie's Bikinis has you covered. The swimsuits, which will also run you around $200, are made in Los Angeles and Bali. Model Candace Swanepoel and Kylie Jenner are fans. 

    Check out the swimwear here.
  • 3 J.Crew Playa

    A post shared by J.Crew (@jcrew) on

    Earlier this year, J.Crew launched its "very colorful, very mix-and-matchable swim collection" Playa. The line includes plenty of bright swimsuits (in some very Solid & Striped-inspired cuts and color palettes) at affordable prices. The best part? Pieces start at $22.50. 

    Check out the Playa swimsuits here.
  • 4 Lively

    A post shared by LIVELY (@wearlively) on

    Lively (which also makes intimates) has some great swimsuit options, ranging from "active-inspired to vintage vibes." Everything is pretty affordable, too -- one-pieces are $65, and separates are $45 each, but you do get a discount if you order two pieces. 

    Check out Lively's swimwear here.
  • 5 Summersalt

    A post shared by summersalt (@gosummersalt) on

    What we love most about Summersalt swimsuits is the fact that they're eco-friendly and all under $100. The brand offers a number of modern cuts and styles in both bright colors and classic black and white, and their website has plenty of helpful info for sizing and butt coverage (which is very important). 

    Check out Summersalt's collection here.
  • 6 Lonely
    New Zealand-based label Lonely offers dreamy swimwear in unique fabrics and vintage-inspired shapes. What we love most about the brand as a whole is their Lonely Girls Project, on ongoing journal series featuring photos of women of all shapes and sizes from around their world wearing their swimwear (and lingerie). 

    Check out what Lonely has to offer here
  • 7 Andie

    A post shared by Andie (@andieswim) on

    Andie is an online-only, direct-to-consumer swimwear brand that offers risk-free shopping for customers. You can order a few sizes and colors, and send back whatever you don't like or doesn't fit. The brand initially launched with three basic one-piece styles, but has since added a bunch of new colors and styles. Plus, everything is under $100. 

    Check out Andie's suits here.
  • 8 Minnow
    Minnow is a Canadian swimwear label based in Toronto that offers basic swim styles in solid colors and unique prints. Each suit is handmade to order, which makes them a little pricier -- but a dollar from each sale is donated to the Ocean Conservancy. 

    Check out Minnow's collection here.
  • 9 Strait Swim
    Inspired by the islands of the Torres Strait in northern Australia, StraitSwim offers triangle bikinis and simple one-pieces in a variety of floral prints and colors, with prices ranging from $90 to $180. 

    Check out StraitSwim's styles here.
  • 10 Fae Swim

    A post shared by FAE (@faeswim) on

    Eco-friendly label Fae Swim has become a favorite of Bella Hadid's, and it's unsurprising, considering the ultra-sexy cuts they offer. If you're looking for classic triangle tops and tie-up bottoms or even something a little more bondage-inspired, Fae has plenty to choose from. The pieces range from about $65 to $150. 

    Check out Fae's offerings here.
  • 11 Sidway

    A post shared by Sidway Swimwear (@sidwayswim) on

    Sidway was founded by Sarah Sidway Godshaw, the woman who launched Nasty Gal's swimwear line, so she knows a thing or two about cool-girl swimsuits. Her line is very '90s-inspired, yet still looks modern and fresh. One-pieces will run you about $150, while sets run closer to $200. 

    You can check out Sidway's suits here.
headshot
