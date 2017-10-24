Awards show fashion is glamorous and chic, but sometimes it can be relatively boring, too. Fashion enthusiasts are constantly calling on celebrities to take bigger red carpet risks.

At the InStyle Awards in Los Angeles Monday night, our voices were heard.

Considering the event was hosted by a fashion mag and held in honor of excellence in fashion and beauty, it makes sense the leading ladies in attendance delivered. There were sparkles, there was pattern and there were very few plain black dresses in sight.

Take a look at some of the standout turns below, including Elle Fanning in a Marilyn Monroe-covered Versace and Zendaya in fierce multi-colored Schiaparelli.