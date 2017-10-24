STYLE
Every Red Carpet Should Look Like The InStyle Awards Red Carpet

So much color! So much sparkle! So much style!

By Jamie Feldman

Awards show fashion is glamorous and chic, but sometimes it can be relatively boring, too. Fashion enthusiasts are constantly calling on celebrities to take bigger red carpet risks.

At the InStyle Awards in Los Angeles Monday night, our voices were heard.

Considering the event was hosted by a fashion mag and held in honor of excellence in fashion and beauty, it makes sense the leading ladies in attendance delivered. There were sparkles, there was pattern and there were very few plain black dresses in sight.

Take a look at some of the standout turns below, including Elle Fanning in a Marilyn Monroe-covered Versace and Zendaya in fierce multi-colored Schiaparelli.

  • Zendaya in Schiaparelli
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
  • Demi Lovato in Alice + Olivia
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
  • Cate Blanchett in Givenchy
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
  • Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey in Elie Saab
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
  • Kate Bosworth in Alexandre Vauthier
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
  • Elle Fanning in Versace
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
  • Kelly Rowland in Georges Chakra
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Heidi Klum in Vionnet
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Rachel Roy
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
  • Ellen Pompeo
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
  • Elle Fanning in Versace and Brie Larson
    Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images
  • Selena Gomez in Jacquemus
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
  • Connie Britton in Edition by Georges Chakra
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Cindy Crawford in Versace
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

Jamie Feldman
Fashion & Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost
