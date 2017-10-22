Integrity: The Anchor of Success

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times… This beginning line from the Charles Dickens book A Tale of Two Cities was written in reference to social conditions in London and Paris leading up to and during the French Revolution. The rich aristocrats in control brutalized and demoralized their common citizenry which, in turn, created mass discontent and conflict.

Although written as a story of times past, these same words reflect a mirrored image of our society today. It’s quite noticeable. Any one listening to the words of leaders or reading the posts of mainstream media will notice an unsettling pattern of calling what’s right wrong and what’s true false in order to protect those truly in charge.

We are experiencing the effects of a celebrity-crazed culture that adores fiction over fact combined with a participation trophy generation that rewards laziness as much as effort. The focus of the majority has shifted from nurturing internal values to dressing up the outer shell. The blatant mockery of integrity is dumbfounding and to try to place a finger on where things turned so violently to the extreme numbs the mind.

Society as a whole, including the business world, has forgotten the meaning and value of integrity. As a reminder as to what it is – integrity is having the tenacity to stick with a set code of conduct, whether in personal or business matters, and doing what is right regardless of the consequences. However, in today’s world, facts, truth and owning up to mistakes have been replaced with changing the narrative at will in order to persuade the masses, drive home agendas and increase profits. It is reasoned that changes to reality are not deceptive, but constructive and the end result justifies the means.

Lies, deceptions and half-truths do indeed often lead to short-term success, but is “selling one’s soul to the devil” in exchange for instant fame and fortune worth such a short-lived sacrifice? The problem with going this route is that inevitably the truth will be discovered and the perpetrator will be labeled unreliable. The current example of various mainstream media sources and their incessant desire to publish “entertainment” or “fake news” shows how quickly the public flees from those found out to have no integrity.