Interesting Color Activities for Children

It is when the child is 18 months of age when his ability to recognize different colors is improved. This is also the time when he starts to notice the shapes, textures, and sizes. Not before the age of 36 months can the children actually name at least one of the colors but they do become familiar with the basic ones.

A number of advertising firms have conducted deep studies and research on the psychology of colors and have found that they have a strong influence on mood and behavior. In children, the colors stimulate the brain and can even affect their health in a number of ways.

Fun activities with colors play an important role in making the children learn different colors but also has a positive effect on their psychology and health. Warm colors elicit happiness and comfort whereas the cool colors have a relaxing effect on the onlooker. The bolder shades help in stimulating the mind and giving an energized feel to the body.

There are a number of color activities which can be performed with children for their entertainment and for learning purposes. Some of them have been listed below:

Liquid Watercolor Mixing on Paper

Take a wet piece of watercolor paper or a canvas board and divide it into different sections with the help of masking tape. Let each section be a mini-painting and ask the child to mix any two primary colors in it. Try different colors in different sections and let the little ones be surprised by the results. This will not only enhance their learning but will also serve as an enjoyable activity for them. Because the paper is wet, the colors mix so well and give a clear understanding to children.

Mixing Finger Paints

You can also use acrylic or tempera paints in this activity and let the children enjoy the mixing of primary colors to produce the first line of secondary colors. You can even add complementary and tertiary colors to take them to an advanced level of learning. As the activity is fun, the children get to learn and enjoy at the same time.

Reading Books

There are a number of books available including Mouse Paint, Color Dance, Little Blue and Little Yellow etc. which facilitate the learning of different colors in children. These books have an interesting story outline along with the basic concepts of color mixing and recognizing primary colors. There is a double delight of reading and learning colors in all such books.

Watching Videos

Technology has an important role in making the children learn new things as they are highly attracted to it. Balloon Songs have such videos which teach colors as well as nursery rhymes like little babies to children. The children tend to learn different colors and their mixing through the fun acts by Tape children.