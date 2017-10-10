Interesting & Fun Outdoor Activities

Do you want a healthier life? Or maybe you’re just looking for motivation and inspiration with your work projects. The best solution to boredom/creative blockages and an unhealthy lifestyle is to go outside and get moving!

Still, since we know that not everyone enjoys jogging or walking in the park without a target, we put together a list of fun activities for everyone.

Activities for the Mellow Ones

If you’re not really into hardcore exercises or testing your limits with every trip to the gym, activities like reading in a hammock while enjoying the wonderful days of autumn should be just right up your alley. It doesn’t involve too much movement, but it is a great way to get rid of stress and dive into unknown worlds that will out your creative gears into motion.

If you’re more into games, there are some pretty cool ones that can be played in your backyard or in a park. Games like Giant Beer Pong (this one is played with buckets and a bigger ball) or Giant Jenga (in natural size) are a lot of fun and can be played with friends and family.

Another nice activity that involves both movement and fun is a family picnic. You have to walk to the park in order to get the movement, and once you find that perfect spot, you get to rest and enjoy the nature.

If you want a bit more movement, a scavenger hunt is a great idea that can get everyone involved. It’s thrilling and, you may get to meet new people. If not, at least you’ll spend a few hours outside, doing something you like, and forget about the daily worries and problems.

Activities for Adrenaline Junkies

If you are the kind of person who needs a challenge in everything, then you will need a bit more action for an outdoor activity to seem fun. But I bet an activity like mountain biking in the closest forest would raise your interest right? It is fun and challenging, and you’ll get all the cardio exercise you’ll need for the day. Even more, if you have a GoPro camera, you can make some cool videos for your YouTube channel!

For more a bit more challenging, I recommend rock climbing – you will need specialized equipment, but there is nothing like the adrenaline rush you get when you achieve your goal! Even more, rock climbing is an activity that teaches you about going over obstacles that seem impossible to conquer. It will also teach you to analyze every step you take and be patient on your road to success.

Hunting is another cool outdoor activity that will get your heart pumping and will sharpen your reflexes and shooting skills. Still, if you’re just a beginner, I recommend starting with small game and maybe an air gun or an airsoft replica, until you get used to a firearm.

Speaking of guns, if you like the thrill of the chase and you know you’re good at putting together strategies, an airsoft field may be a better fit. Airsoft is a war game that requires a lot of focus and energy, but it is fun and can become addictive if you’re not careful. It’s also quite challenging at a physical level and the first rounds will get you exhausted.

To Wrap Up