Interesting​ ​talk​ about​ ​blockchain​ ​and ICOs with​ ​Alex Mashinsky

The Crypto-world is continuously expanding, and the growth-graph has been rising exponentially. Consequently, it has enhanced the speculations from diverse people. I have interviewed Alex Mashinsky, the CEO and founder of Celsius Foundation to know more about it.

Alex Mashinsky

Question #1.​ ​How would you elaborate the insights of blockchain changing the dimension of the world, being a blockchain expert?

Alex: In the last few years, we have seen the largest transfer of wealth in modern human history. More and more people are becoming interested in the potential of blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

That said, it’s estimated only about 40 million people globally currently own cryptocurrency, so we’re talking .5% of the world’s population. It will take a few more years of rapid adoption to start really having an impact on the world stage.

Question #2: How can the usage of ICO associated with the blockchain technology put to practice?

Alex: Internet Coin Offerings (or ICOs) are a new way for companies to raise money without going through traditional financial instruments like banks or Venture Capital firms. ICO’s enable trading for coins and tokens outside traditional stock exchanges, which, for the first time, enables the 99% to be ahead of the 1% accessing new wealth creation.

Question #3: There has been a significant shift in the startup world as more and more companies are joining the ICO world. With tons of cryptocurrencies coming up, what do you have to say about the expected crowd that we would be seeing in the ICO world (somewhat similar to that of the App Store) along the days to come?

Alex: Today, it’s hard to know which projects will do well and which will fail. As the market matures, we will see broader adoption of these companies and probably the collapse of over 90% of all other projects. The rate and expansion of ICOs continue to grow exponentially. It’s not inconceivable to see how we could go from thousands of ICOs today to millions of companies using this method of funding in the future. Even in the current ICO ecosystem, we see a similar pattern to the app store where a few apps dominate the market regarding adoption and use.

Question #4:​ ​Where do you expect the evolution of blockchain technology, considering its reach in five years from now?

Alex: The current issues of speed and costs will be resolved with the evolution of proof of stake and proof of assets. This will solve many of the scaling issues we see today around transaction times. We also expect many private blockchains to thrive by solving specific industry issues for a limited set of participants.

Question #5: ​How would you explain the advantage of having so many cryptocurrencies? Do you think millennials would be able to adapt to its usage, thereby leaving behind the use of existing world currencies?

Alex: Cryptocurrencies built on Ethereum’s ERC-20 token can employ smart contracts which allow them to perform certain advanced functions. This, in turn, allows companies to focus on particular problems with a new way of solving them at a much lower cost than traditional centralized systems. Some newly formed tokens are trying to solve issues around cloud storage, computer processing, security and borrowing and lending. More cryptocurrencies allow for natural competition with the same benefits we see now by not allowing monopolies to control specific industries.

The internet completely disrupted many industries but did little to dismantle the banking monopoly. Cryptocurrency will do what the internet failed to do by finally breaking up traditional Finance’s hold on the world’s economic system. Cryptocurrencies are not necessarily trying to compete with existing fiat currencies controlled by individual governments. Cryptocurrencies are built to be decentralized, meaning no one individual controls the code or the record of transactions.

Millenials will probably be the first age demographic to show mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies really. That said, a survey in Forbes this week showed that only 42% of Millennials had heard of bitcoin.

Question #6:​ ​Is blockchain really secure though it is considered as the freedom of financial transactions? Is there any probability by which it can damage us?

Alex: Cryptocurrencies themselves and crypto wallets are quite secure. To date, neither has been breached via hacks. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of over $300 billion; you can be sure hackers are trying every day to figure out a way to get access to this wealth, in its 9-year history, that has yet to happen.

Exchanges, on the other hand, are centralized systems owned by a company where the opportunity for someone to hack it is much easier, and that structure needs to be revisited with decentralized, peer-to-peer type exchanges coming to the forefront.

Question #7: With the growing popularity of the ICOs, what do you have to say about the future of cryptocurrencies? Do you think that this crypto craze will replace the known currencies soon?

Alex: The battle is a new mechanism representing a store of value. Traditionally we saw people use fiat currencies or commodities to store value. Cryptocurrency, on the other hand, represents a true alternative. They’re not controlled by any government and can’t be diluted by simply printing more of it.

Q8: Being a Crypto expert, where do you expect the Bitcoin price in 2018?