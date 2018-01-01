Interesting​ ​talk​ ​with​ ​Georgy Pavloff​ ​about​ ​blockchain​ ​and ICOs

Bitcoin is the Future of Tech Industry. After Bitcoin Cash got listed on Coinbase, the Blockchain is getting more popular in demand across every single day. This time, I interviewed Georgy Pavloff​ who is the Chief Operation Officer of LH-Crypto to know more about how blockchain influences B2B businesses and its pitfalls.

Georgy Pavloff​

Question #1 - You are a well-known blockchain expert. So, based on your experience, can you please share some insights on how this newly-emerged blockchain technology is currently changing the world?

Pavloff​: Since 1981, inventors were trying to solve the problems of privacy, cryptography, and security of traditional payment systems. No matter how much they re-engineered this process, third parties were always involved. To overcome the involvement of the third parties in the middle of all transactions, a new protocol was needed to be outlined, i.e. a secure peer-to-peer electronic cash system.

Taking this into consideration, blockchain technology was developed, immediately following the worldwide financial crisis in 2008 that banks and financial institutions were speculating in the real estate sector. It's a decentralized technology that has the capability of efficiently managing databases which record cryptocurrency transactions.

Plus, the technology is managed by its entire network; hence it's not dependent on any one single central authority. Considering the sheer advantages of the Blockchain technology, more and more companies are now adopting it as the safest mode of their payment protocol.

For example, renowned e-commerce giant like Amazon is even offering payment methods using this cryptocurrency-based payment system. It's quite expected that you'll certainly witness an increased usage of this technology (in the upcoming years) as an effective payment protocol for various companies.

The industry is continuously adopting, adapting, and integrating blockchain technology to ensure a better, efficient, and robust payment system. I have already witnessed a rapid increase in the Initial Coin Offerings. Some of these projects really have fabulous concepts with unsurpassed potential and excellent leadership teams.

Over the last few months, I have had dozens of discussions (per day) about various Blockchain based technology projects. As per my opinion, some of them are truly interesting, but some of these projects can be Ponzi schemes. Hence, the challenge is to find out the real difference between them.

Question #2 - ICO is frequently associated when it comes to the usage of the blockchain technology. So, can you please elaborate how ICO can be implemented by using blockchain?

Pavloff​: After thoroughly analyzing the market and studying numerous projects especially in the dating industry and social media networks (that deem to use the blockchain technology), lye found some of its applications are suspicious. Some projects are adopting blockchain technology in order to attract financing 8 implement a robust, secure, and hassle-free medium or mechanism of buy-back of tokens.

Question #3 - Many startups are continually joining this ICO world. In fact, there's a significant shift that's currently happening in the so-called startup world. As of now, a plethora of cryptocurrencies has been launched. So, do you believe that the ICO world is going to be as crowded as the App Store? Please share your perception and opinion on this topic.

Pavloff​: ICO or Initial coin offering is quite similar to the way industries had used stocks during the early 20th century (before the stringent regulations like Securities and Exchange Act of 1933 were introduced). The major problem is -- they aren't transparent. Therefore, the rights of the token holders can be easily abused or compromised. The market is filled with scam coins, unreliable Ponzi schemes, and nefarious actors. Plus, there are loads of uncertainty. Irrespective of the problems mentioned above, it can definitely bring a bunch of amazing opportunities for those who have adopted this technology early. Hence, ICO world can prove to be a Wild West of investing.

Question #4 - In the upcoming five years, how much do you expect the blockchain technology to be evolved?

Pavloff​: The technology is developing and growing at a phenomenal rate. It has already outgrown its own name. Now, it's no longer termed as blockchain; rather, its a DLT (Distributed Ledger Technology) that does not necessarily include blocks. In the upcoming years, the technology is expected to be more affordable, more efficient, and more scalable. The technology will possibly bring a remarkable social and economic impact as it will enable trust where trust couldn't exist earlier.

Question #5 - There are several cryptocurrencies. What are the benefits of using them? Can they overcome the problems and issues of the existing currencies and conventional payment systems? Finally and most importantly, do you think that the millennials will fully adapt to the cryptocurrency usage?

Pavloff​: Please be informed that each cryptocurrency has its own separate application. For example, Bitcoin is commonly perceived as crypto gold that's ideal for slow and expensive transactions (it's not suitable for your everyday shopping).

On the contrary, DASH can be used for fast, frequent, inexpensive, and day-to-day transactions. According to my instincts, cryptocurrencies will surely dominate the market in the long run. And, many governments will switch to the blockchain money (considering its advantages and benefits). Millennia's will face no troubles and hassles while adapting it as it's easy to use and offer meaningful benefits.

Question #6 - According to opinions received, blockchain is considered as the freedom of financial transactions, but do we even bother to ensure its terms of security? Would it be safe for us or is it more like we are being inclined to our own damage?

Pavloff​: Handing the money to Bernie Madoff, plenty of people used to feel safe about it, and he was thus, regarded as a trusted centralised agent. However, things took a turn for the worse in the giant Ponzi scheme, both for him as well as his investors.