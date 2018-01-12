Interesting talk with Kain Warwick about Blockchain Technology

Most people are aware of cryptocurrencies these days. Although there are some geeky people, do not realise its significance, banks, governments and a log of companies appreciate its importance. To know more about blockchain technology and ICO, I have interviewed Kain Warwick, the founder of Havven. He is a serial entrepreneur, innovation enthusiast, and also the Co-Founder and CEO of Australia’s cryptocurrency payment platform, Blueshyft.

Kain Warwick

1.​ ​As​ ​a​ ​blockchain​ ​expert​ ​could​ ​you​ ​share​ ​insights​ ​of​ ​how​ ​blockchain​ ​is​ ​changing the​ ​world​ ​today?

Warwick: Blockchain technologies are not yet ready for scale, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t having an impact. One area that has already been transformed is fundraising. Blockchain projects have demonstrated through token sales, that it is possible to access global pools of capital.

2. For those who are unfamiliar with space, could you explain what an ICO is, and what it means for companies to “launch them".

Warwick: ICO stands for initial coin offering, this is similar to an IPO (initial public offering). The purpose of an ICO is to raise funding for a new project, these projects have typically been in the blockchain space, but we also see companies in other areas begin to use this fundraising mechanism.

The way it works is a project creates tokens that will be used within their new platform, they then sell these tokens to fund the development of the platforms. It is like a Kickstarter campaign, but because the tokens can also be resold for a profit in some cases the funding raised through ICO’s grew to over 3B in 2017 and is expected to be even bigger in 2018.

3. How can you implement the use of blockchain technology in association with the ICO?

Warwick: ICO are launched on blockchain networks, these networks allow teams to create new “tokens” that can be transferred on the network. The tokens typically allow a user to perform some action within the network. In the case of filecoin which is a decentralised file storage system intended to compete with Amazon’s AWS service, filecoins are used to pay for storage capacity on the network.

4. With a major shift in the startup world, tons of cryptocurrencies are being launched. Draw your opinion about the expected crowd in the ICO world. Would it be similar to that of the App Store?

Warwick: The marginal cost of launching a new token is extremely low, even lower than getting an app on the app store. But just like the app store building a quality token is very hard, and the costs are only getting higher each day. It is likely that we will continue to see a proliferation of tokens, but hopefully, we don’t end with millions of tokens.

5. How would blockchain technology evolve along the upcoming 5 years?

Warwick: The honest answer is no-one knows where this space is evolving, in the same way, that it was almost impossible to predict Bitcoin in 1996, it is hard to see all of the myriad technological innovations blockchain will enable. Some of the themes and challenges we face are clear, though. Scaling is a critical element to enable decentralised applications to reach mainstream adoption.

Without scaling, solutions blockchain will stagnate. Volatility is also preventing blockchain from reaching mainstream adoption, though it is driving adoption by speculators. For the average user to engage with a decentralised application, we need to be able to pay for services within these systems using a stable medium of exchange.

6. Describe the benefit of having different cryptocurrencies. Would millennials be able to adapt these currencies? How would they overcome the existing world currencies?

Warwick: The current benefit is mainly as a funding mechanism for new platforms, but this creates problems as the economics are often not well conceived. The majority of new tokens are being proposed as a medium of exchange within their platform, but for users, this creates problems because they must purchase these tokens to transact within the system. This is inefficient and will likely impede user adoption.

Millenials are likely to adapt to using cryptocurrencies faster than other generations because they are digitally native and using cryptocurrency will remain technically challenging in the short term.

7. Is blockchain secure for financial transactions? Can it damage us anyway?

Warwick: Bitcoin is possibly the most secure system ever invented. The reason for this is that the combination of cryptography and economic incentives mean that all information about every transaction is open to everyone. The reason why it is secure is that each person is required to secure only their own wallet, this means there is no single point of failure.

8. Focus on your opinion about the future of cryptocurrencies. Would we be replacing our known currencies into cryptocurrencies in the days to come?

Warwick: It is very hard to know whether fiat currency will be replaced by cryptocurrency. There are a lot of vested interested that will oppose such a transition, and it is not yet clear that blockchains can be built to scale up to that level of transaction volume. But there is no question this is one possible future, however unlikely it may be.

9. What would be the expected price of BTC in 2018?