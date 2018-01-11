Interesting talk with Ted O’Neill about Blockchain and ICO

The blockchain technology is one of the most ingenious invention which is regarded as the brainchild of a group or person, popularly known by the pseudonym, Satoshi Nakamoto. Ever since that time, this technology has been growing consistently, and the major query lies on: "What is Blockchain?" Eventually, it has increased the speculations of this diversity. To know more about this, I have interviewed Ted O'Neill, the founder of Narrative Ltd. He is a pioneer in UI design and development as well as a viral marketing innovator.

Ted O’Neill

1. How would you share your insights regarding the prospects of blockchain technology and the way it is shaping today's world?

Ted: Blockchain is changing the way many business processes function. Its ability to create trusted transactions, without a third party intermediary, means that many “middleman” functions are being eliminated. This has obvious implications in the financial sector, most of which is designed around the middleman concept of providing trusted transactions, but it will extend into all industries eventually.

2. How can you implement the utility of blockchain technology in association with ICO?

Ted: Blockchain technology makes ICOs possible because smart contracts employed on the blockchain provide for trusted exchanges between parties that do not have to know each other.

With an ICO, or Token Sale, any person can provide payment for a certain number of tokens and know that the tokens will be granted to them automatically once payment is made. The terms are clearly spelt out as part of the smart contract developed by the ICO company. The person purchasing the tokens is guaranteed that they will receive the tokens because the smart contract executes the transactions. Of course, the long-term value of those tokens will depend on the execution of the project by the ICO company.

The dominant platform for ICOs is Ethereum, using the ERC-20 standard, but other blockchain platforms also support ICOs.

3. With a major shift in the startup arena, the ICO world is prospering rapidly. With so many cryptocurrencies being launched, throw light on the fact whether the ICO world will be crowded as the App Store? What is your opinion about it?

Ted: Interesting comparison. There has been a flood of ICOs over the past year, and many of the projects launched as ICOs were low quality because the costs to deploy an ICO were relatively low at first.

Now, however, it is becoming much more expensive to have a successful ICO because of increased marketing costs and more regulatory compliance requirements. It is harder for an ICO to stand out these days, given the sheer number of ICO projects being launched.

It is kind of like the app store in that regard. As you have more and more apps, it is harder for any one app/project to get attention.

My feeling is that we will see a decrease in the sheer number of ICOs, mainly due to the heavy cost to execute on them now, but that will also mean the ICOs that remain should be of higher quality.

4. Considering the next five years, how could you track the evolution of blockchain technology?

Ted: Blockchain technology will become much more scalable and interoperable in the coming years. To achieve broader adoption, the technology must be able to handle higher throughputs. It’s also important to remember though that blockchain is not the be all and end all. Not every use case requires blockchain, and it’s not suited for all scenarios.

5. Highlight the benefit of having so many cryptocurrencies. Do you think millennials will be able to adapt themselves to the use of these cryptocurrencies? Also, lay stress on the fact whether these cryptocurrencies will overcome the use of the existing world currencies.

Ted: I think our approach to money is slowly changing. Even a couple of years ago, most people looked at crypto as a crazy experiment used by geeks with too much time on their hands.

But as the value of crypto has increased, more people are taking a closer look. The fantasy suddenly has close to a trillion dollar valuation, and that is difficult to ignore. You have some people calling crypto nothing more than tulip fever (a bubble about to burst), but the balance is slowly starting to even out to the point that more people see the legitimacy of crypto in general.

After all, fiat currency is a net negative in practicality- low-interest rates combined with inflation means that holding fiat currency means that you LOSE money over time as you hold it.

Governments simply keep printing more money, which exacerbates the problem with fiat. There is no sense of scarcity with fiat currency to increase its value, whereas crypto is designed to be scarce, theoretically increasing its value over time.

The only thing fiat currency has going for it is government imprimatur- the sense that it is government backed and secured. But you also have no real sense of control with fiat currency- banks control the money, and those entities control your access to your money.

The beautiful thing about crypto is that you truly do own your currency. You have your keys. It’s harder to manage for sure, but that sense of control is valued by many.

I don’t see crypto replacing fiat currency anytime soon, but I do it becomes more and more mainstream. As more institutions started accepting crypto, its legitimacy becomes more certain. And that is happening, maybe even faster than we think.

6. Is blockchain technology safe and secure? Can we rely upon it for our financial transactions or do you say it can damage us anyway?

Ted: It’s very secure. The immutability of transactions on the blockchain is the hallmark of the system. This means that when a transaction is added to the blockchain, it cannot be removed or altered. This is ensured via the consensus protocols employed by the blockchain platforms.

Thus, it represents a permanent record that cannot be disputed. This gives great assurance for all transactions stored on the blockchain.

Thus, it is extremely safe.

7. Throw light on how do you see the future of cryptocurrency. Is our concern obvious regarding the replacement of known currencies with that of the cryptocurrencies?

Ted: I am very bullish on the future of ICOs and cryptocurrency in general.

ICOs are a great alternative to traditional venture funding, and the process really levels the playing field, giving people more opportunities to get on the ground floor of new projects. It’s a low friction mechanism for projects to raise funds, though we will be seeing more regulation to ensure that “investors” are even more protected.

The total market cap of cryptocurrency is approaching $1 trillion, and we are not even close to seeing mainstream adoption. In my opinion, we will see increased interest in crypto because more institutions will start accepting it and people will see the advantages of using it - instant transactions, total control of your funds, and privacy.

We will not be replacing fiat currencies anytime soon, but crypto usage will comprise an increasing amount of our spendable dollars moving forward.

It’s about control over your funds, speed of transactions, and privacy. And it is very secure, so long as you protect the keys to your crypto accounts.

One of the biggest hurdles with crypto is that it is not the most intuitive thing to use. Crypto wallets can be kind of clunky and sometimes difficult to use. You have to secure pass codes and keys to maintaining the security of your funds. But despite that, the value is obvious.

So, users looking for more control and more privacy should be drawn to crypto. It has many natural advantages over fiat in act regard.

8. What would be the price of Bitcoin in 2018?

Ted: I see the price of Bitcoin reaching $40,000 in 2018.

Bitcoin is the biggest brand in crypto, and thus most new crypto users will be drawn to it first and foremost.

On the other hand, it doesn’t actually have the best technology- its’s slow an expensive compared to newer crypto projects. So the question really is whether it can thrive based on its brand appeal? I think it can, at least a few more years, but the bigger story is not Bitcoin, but the ascendance of crypto in general.