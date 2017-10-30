Interesting​ ​talk​ ​with​ ​Vadim Budaev ​about​ Artificial intelligence

I have interviewed Vadim Budaev who is a Co-Founder at AdHive. Vadin has over 15 years of experience in software development, mobile and Internet services, advertisement and start-ups development. Vadim has extensive expertise in building blocks for AI services which can use Machine Vision, Speech and Sound Recognition as well as usual Machine Learning classifiers, Memory Augmented classifiers and time metrics.

1. You have been in AI space for a while now. Could you share some insights how AI impacts today's technology and business?

AI tech is quite ubiquitous now, handling such tasks as automatic car plate recognition or face detection and other biometrics in banking and payment systems. Today, due to the cost of existing solutions and lack of mass-scale cloud platforms, only large businesses can afford to use AI. Our first startup, Scorch AI, was an attempt to solve this problem by offering a toolbox (SDK, a framework, a traintool) and services for small and midsized businesses. We wanted to enable them to create their innovative services based on our computer vision and voice recognition tech. Later, we decided to concentrate on solutions for media as in our opinion; this is one of the markets with the lowest AI penetration. This is how AdHive came to be.

2. What do you think regarding AI and automation completely replacing the human touch in the advertising industry? Can AI possibly provide better marketing solutions and creative ideas than people?

Well, they say AI is already capable of composing music and even creating hit songs. Let's not forget that in many creative fields AI can learn from troves of human-generated data, so it's capable of generating a new hit song, just not an entirely new genre.

3. Can you tell how AI impacts advertising today and what major changes are we going to see in the next five years?

Machine Learning (ML) is used everywhere in the ad industry and recommendation engines. Many ad platforms base their displays on customers' previous behaviour, purchase history, or even likes on social networks. As for the exact number years, it's hard to say as technologies improve at unpredictable pace but I'd say that in 5 years AI will be an integral part of every Internet service out there, but the algorithms won't improve too significantly.

4. As you are working in the technology and advertising industry by implementing unique AI solutions, can you tell how are you disrupting TV advertising industry?

We aren't going to destroy TV commercials; we're just going to offer an instrument for better ad placement on alternative platforms such as internet video and streaming services (YouTube, Netflix, Twitch, etc.) which are themselves in the process of displacing TV watching. This will help advertisers to re-allocate their budgets to services with better context and user targeting.

5. It's interesting that you are implementing blockchain into advertising. How does blockchain work together with advertising?