Interesting tips from Nina about how to keep Healthy Body and Mind

Regardless of your career choice and busy schedule, you have to keep your body and mind healthy and well to maximize your results at work and in your personal life. This time I have interviewed Nina Riosa, who is a professional wellness coach to talk about what is required to keep the balance between doing regular exercises and healthy lifestyle. Nina gave some great tips.

1. As you have been actively involved in wellness coaching in endurance and paddling sports, could you share some insights on what are the most important tips for keeping a healthy body and healthy mind?

Balance is the most important thing whatever you do. The body and mind need a good balance of different activities to keep healthy. There has to be time for physical exercise, play time (try and learn something new), brain exercise time (work or study), social time with family and friends, off time for yourself and just rest/sleep time. Imbalance in these activities or lack of sleep and rest can lead either to physical or mental health problems.

It is important to find out how much sleep and rest is optimal for your recovery (waking up every day tired tells that you are not getting enough sleep). Pay attention to daily nutrition and hydration, well balanced; healthy diet helps both body and mind to keep up daily demands in sports and life. Challenge yourself to push the limits of the sport and at work. Keep in touch with family and friends; it always helps to share experiences, ideas and get a new perspective. Surround yourself with people that can bring the best out of you.

2. When it comes to coaching people in sports, what are the main difficulties that people face and what they should do to overcome them?

Based on what I have seen in sports the main problems are, time management, life stress, and motivation issues that come from time management issues and life stress.

People have a lot on their plates, not just the sport. When people are seeking sports improvements and results, they take a lot of time to do the training, and at the same time, they try to manage all other life demands (school, work, families).

At some point, especially with school and University age athletes the time management, life stress and other interests start to eat the motivation from the sport. At this point, the best thing the coach can do is to cut the training quantity, and give room for other life demands.

The surprising fact, especially with competitive athletes in endurance sports, is that one well-done training/day may with some athletes give greater performance gains than training two sessions/day, with 50% effort or focus, with a rushed schedule to do the training.

This is simply because the athlete is focused and ready mentally and physically to do that one training. Also, the rest/training ratio might be more optimal for the busy schedule. Other words, quality is sometimes better than quantity.

3. Usually, people are very busy these days and don't have enough time to exercise. Could you share some secret tips on how to perform regular training between busy working schedules?

These are tips that I have utilized and tested myself in my busy schedule:

Utilize the commuting to work if possible. Walk, run or cycle to work and back. Or if you can’t do the whole commute by foot or by bike, hop off the bus or train 1 or 2 stops earlier and walk 2-3 km to work. Same on the way home. At work, if you need to move from one floor to other always use the stairs. Have a look if there is a Gym, fitness- or swimming center near the office or home, where it is easy for you to pop in before or after work. Or establish an exercise routine at home before/ after work (utilize own body weight workouts, home spinning bike, etc.). Look at your schedule which days are lighter with work and other life demands, and take time on those days to do regular exercise that you like to do. If you have under school age children, go out to the playground with your children, don’t just watch! Be the nut parent who chases them, do whatever your child says, and climb the jungle gym. Great workout!

4. What could you recommend to people who are eager to start training but simply are too lazy? What is the switch that does the decision making for sports?

In my experience, people decide the sport based on personal preferences, experiences or based on the curiosity of the new sport. The trigger of the decision to start training in most cases is with adults either health-related reason or desire to be in better shape.

The trigger can also be, ”I wonder how good I could be (in this sport) if I trained more”.

My tips to people who are still looking for their “inner exercise enthusiast” are:

Find a sport or exercise form, which you would like to do or try out. If it is possible to try to get a friend to come with you to do the sport, together is nicer to workout. Set yourself a goal and time to do the sport. Start with easy goals and advance when you have established a routine for exercise, “I will make time and do the sport 1-3 times/ week, or I go everyday 30 minutes walk with a friend or my dog”. Think about the best time for you to go and do exercise, and stick with the time (establish a routine). In most cases, it is the best to start or finish the day with an exercise routine. Also the tips from question #3

5. How much can food influence body's health and wellness? Could you recommend what type of food is best for regular people doing sports and for athletes?

Nutrition has a huge influence on health and wellness. People should focus not only on physical exercise but also what they eat and drink. There have been many types of research in regarding the influence of nutrition and hydration levels on physical and mental health.

In my opinion, athletes and regular people doing sports should eat the same types of foods and have a healthy well-balanced diet. Of course, athletes need more calories because of heavy training, and the possible need for muscle growth but on quality wise, I would recommend the same for all: