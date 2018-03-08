POLITICS
03/08/2018 05:12 pm ET

Interior Department Apparently Spent $138,670 For Work On Ryan Zinke's Office Door

The office features a slew of taxidermied animals and a knife collection.
By Chris D'Angelo

WASHINGTON — The Interior Department appears to have spent $138,670 for work on a door at Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s office, according to records first uncovered by The Associated Press and reviewed by HuffPost. 

The department awarded the contract to Conquest Solutions LLC, a Greenbelt, Maryland-based company, in September. A contract summary available online lists the purchase as “Secretary’s Door.”

USSpendinggov/Screenshot

On its website, Conquest Solutions notes that it is working to install a new digital control system at the Interior Department that will reduce energy consumption. It’s unclear if this contract is part of that work. 

The Interior Department did not respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on Thursday. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Chris D'Angelo
Reporter, HuffPost
