Intern Who Yelled 'F**k You' As Trump Walked Through Capitol Suspended

LISTEN: As Pres Trump’s entourage entered Speaker Ryan’s office in the Capitol, someone on the other side of the Capitol rotunda yelled: “Mr. President, F—k you!!” (He entered about 15 seconds later): pic.twitter.com/KHp16LYMoF

A Congressional intern who yelled a profane greeting at President Donald Trump in the Capitol last week has been identified as an intern for Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), the lawmaker’s spokesman told The Hill on Monday.

“We are aware of the situation and have taken disciplinary action, including a one-week suspension and revoking her Congressional intern ID badge (thereby restricting her access to the Capitol), in response to her breach of office policies regarding respectful and appropriate conduct,” Aaron Jacobs, Hassan’s director of communications, told the outlet. “We also facilitated contact with Capitol Police.”

A widely circulated video showed Trump walking near the Capitol Rotunda to meet with GOP lawmakers about proposed immigration legislation last week. Right before the president walks into the frame, however, a woman can be heard screaming: “Mr. President, fuck you!”

Intern who yelled “F—k you!” to Pres Trump ID’ed as Caitlin Marriott, works for @SenatorHassan.



Per spox, “in response to her breach of office policies regarding respectful & appropriate conduct” she’s:

-Suspended 1 week

-Congressional badge revoked

-Still working in Hart office https://t.co/NAtn4Yr7u1 — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) June 26, 2018

The woman was identified in several media accounts as 21-year-old Caitlin Marriott. Fox News reports that she’ll continue to work in Hassan’s office through August.

Several members of the Trump administration have been faced with angry members of the public in recent days. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was confronted by activists chanting “shame” in a Mexican restaurant last week, and Trump adviser Stephen Miller’s apartment building has become a regular target of protestors.