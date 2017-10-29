Internal Family Systems (IFS) for Me, You, and the World

The first time I heard someone use the acronym IFS was while talking with a friend of mine who is a marriage and family therapist. I was in the process of leaving my longtime job as a school psychologist in order to pursue a private psychotherapy practice, and my friend was trying to be helpful by offering support and advice. She raved to me about IFS, telling me that it brought her therapy practice to a whole new level.

“You really should learn IFS Christy. It’s an innovative yet intuitive way to practice therapy. It has spiritual elements that you would appreciate. My clients are loving it and so am I!”

It’s not that I wasn’t listening to her, but at that moment, my mind was so overwhelmed with making a career transition that it didn’t have room to take in her words. I had enough to think about, let alone learn a brand new type of therapy.

About a year later, established in my psychotherapy practice, IFS emerged again, this time from a supervisor who encouraged me to integrate some of the concepts of IFS into my psychotherapy work. When talking with her about how to help clients deal with strong addictions, she proposed that I first have them simply notice the “part” of themself that was addicted. She then went a step further, daring me to approach the addicted part with compassion, rather than judgment or criticism. She even encouraged me to see the addicted part as having value, perhaps helping the client in some way.

This shift in perception radically changed not only the way I worked with clients, but also the way I approached my own mind. I started noticing that I had different parts of my personality: a part that was a people-pleaser; a part that was extremely ambitious; a part that was afraid and insecure; and so many more. I began observing all of my parts without judgment, even the challenging parts I didn’t like. When I went as far as to send compassion and even appreciation to the troublesome parts, they would wondrously loosen their hold on me. I started to feel a sense of freedom in my body and in my mind as I moved about my world.

Although I was intrigued by IFS, I still knew very little about the underlying theory, so I decided to attend a five-day, experiential workshop led by its founding developer Dr. Richard Schwartz. In the workshop, I was introduced to the centerpiece of the model called the Self, which is the profound presence deep inside each person - our wise and eternal nature. The Self can never be broken or destroyed. It has been noted in both science and religion throughout the ages and has many labels: Atman, Christ Consciousness, Buddha Nature to name a few. The characteristics of Self according to IFS theory include: Curiosity, Care, Compassion, Connectedness, Clarity, Creativity, Confidence, and Courageousness. The Self serves as a loving parental figure while the parts are like the kids. When the parts/kids become overwhelmed or out of control, the Self/parent can step in and guide them towards healing. In the workshop, I had the privilege of witnessing Dr. Schwartz demonstrate how to access the Self in order to rescue certain parts called “exiles” that are locked away deep in the subconscious mind. These rescues, or what Dr. Schwartz calls “unburdenings” were nothing short of miraculous. The spiritual elements were unmistaken. Healing was happening right before my eyes in record time. I was hooked.

After the workshop, I was inspired to ask Dr. Schwartz if I could interview him. He kindly said yes. In the interview, Dr. Schwartz talked about how IFS therapy is a radical departure from traditional therapy because it doesn’t succumb to the belief in the pathology of human behavior. Instead, even the “disordered” or “self-destructive” parts are looked upon as having purpose, mainly to help and protect the client from pain. In addition, the client’s Self is doing the healing. The therapist is just the guide. IFS theory teaches that we all have the innate ability to heal ourselves.

In the interview, Dr. Schwartz reported that he recalls the moment when he realized that he had tapped into something big, and he thought to himself, “This could change everything!” And in fact, it has. IFS psychotherapy is now evidence-based and is being practiced all over the world. It has even moved beyond psychotherapy and into institutions working towards conflict resolution and peace. IFS theory has the potential to bring people to a deeper understanding of each other through their own inner journey of forgiveness, acceptance, and love. For, it is only when you are right with yourself can you be right with anyone else.