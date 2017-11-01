International best-selling author Jeffrey Archer talks creativity-and how to succeed.

The name Lord Jeffrey Archer is no stranger to his millions of readers worldwide. After a 35 year career, countless bestsellers and a portfolio ranging from novels to plays to short stories, Lord Archer’s own life could make a page-turning book in itself.

We wanted to know about what makes Jeffrey Archer, a person at the pinnacle of artistic and commercial success, tick. At age 77 he still pumps out at least one book per year-with the most recent, the compelling short-story book Tell Tale, just released.

What drives this man’s passion to write each day? Why does he reinvest his profits in the creative sector? Why does he feel compelled to lend his advice for other aspiring authors? And what can we learn from a man who beat almost impossible odds to make a lifelong profession from writing novels.