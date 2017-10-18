International contemporary violinist, Assia Ahhatt Celebrates her new album “All-In” along with producer Humberto Gatica

Assia Ahhatt brought down the house on Thursday, October 12 when she performed at an exclusive showcase event in celebration of the worldwide release of “ALL-IN.” The exotic violinist from Ukraine Assia Ahhatt partnered with legendary producer and creative genius Humberto Gatica, known for his work with Cher, Celine Dion, Josh Groban, Michael Bublé, Andrea Bocelli, Julio Iglesias, Tina Turner, Mariah Carey, Michael Jackson and Barbra Streisand, in this unique musical collaboration.

Assia Ahhatt, Humberto Gatica, Kimmarie Johnson

Joining Assia Ahhatt and Humberto Gatica were music industry executives, media, tastemakers and celebrities, including actress/producer Kimmarie Johnson, Alice Amter (Big Bang Theory), E! founder Larry Namer and Sophie Gayot (Gayot Guides), and many others.

Assia, who performed live five songs from “ALL-IN,” was warmly welcomed by the packed house at the private event, receiving wonderful reviews and feedback on her work.

Alice Amter, Humberto Gatica

E! founder Larry Namer

“ALL-IN” features 13 new arrangements and covers of some of the world’s most loved iconic songs. Songs include Viva la Vida (Coldplay), S.O.S. (ABBA), Tears in Heaven (Eric Clapton), Unbreak My Heart (Toni Braxton), Kiss from a Rose (Seal), Earth Song (Michael Jackson), Moves Like Jagger (Maroon 5), Love Runs Out (One Republic), My Heart Will Go On (Celine Dion), Latin standard Quizás, Quizás Quizás, Superstition (Stevie Wonder), Somebody to Love (Queen and Hallelujah (Leonard Cohen).

About Assia

Classically-trained musician Assia has performed across multiple musical genres for international and U.S. audiences. A violin prodigy by the age of five, she won several European competitions and was one of the youngest soloists in the Ukrainian National Philharmonic. Later, Assia combined her singing and songwriting talents to embark on a successful solo music career.

Over the years she has been invited to perform with top Western artists, including Chris Botti, Kurt Elling, Marc O’Connor, Jean-Luc Ponty, Pierre Blanchard, Eric Serra and Dire Straits Experience, as well participated in festivals with music icons Robert Plant and Mark Knopfler.

Assia’s discography consists of solo concert appearances around the globe, with 30 videos among her eight internationally-acclaimed albums. In 2013, together with vocal coach Seth Riggs, she recorded the chart-topping U.S debut single, If Only Tonight, that reached #1 on several Billboard’s charts and was featured on the National Dance Club Chart for several weeks.