Today has been declared by the United Nations and its 193 member states at “International Day of the Girl Child.” I found this photo while reviewing a UN report online some time ago. I was so moved by it, I kept it.

Imagine what the life of the girl child in that photo is like, eking out an existence, not accessing education, searching for water for her family, having little fresh water for drinking, bathing and basic sanitation, facing the heat and the predators on four or two legs. Imagine living a life and having a future as barren as that landscape on which that poor girl child is walking. Put yourself, not in her shoes, but in her bare feet for a moment.

Think of the girl children all over the world who are married off at, or before 13 years old, or while they are a teenager.

Spare a moment for all those girl children who suffer female genital mutilation.

Consider all the girl children who have been raped, abused or forced into sexual slavery.

Give some thought to the girl children who are murdered because they are considered of low social and economic value.

Reflect on the girl children who were killed merely for being female.

Fix your minds on the girls all over the world who have no rights, no voice and dim futures.

Remember the girl children who grew up into women struggling to be loved, respected, recognized, valued, properly paid, given basic rights and to just be. Today, hug a girl child, vow to protect her, work toward ensuring her improved national and international rights and to secure her wellbeing, her life and her future. Affirm every girl child you see today, whether you know her or not. Let her know how special she is.

#DayOfTheGirl

#GirlsDeserveDignity

Photographer unknown