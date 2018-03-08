28 Photos Of Women Rallying Around The Globe On International Women's Day

Women took to the streets around the world on Thursday, International Women’s Day, to rally for gender equality.
From Germany and Argentina to South Korea and Russia, women demonstrated, chanted and rallied in support of feminist issues including pay equality and anti-sexual violence initiatives.
In Spain, feminist groups asked women to forgo household chores and spend no money for the day. In the Philippines, women took to the streets to protest their president, Rodrigo Duterte, who has publicly joked about gang rape and has bragged about being a womanizer.
Women’s anger was on full display on Thursday ― and it was a beautiful sight. Scroll down to see the power of women’s rage.