03/08/2018 05:08 pm ET

28 Photos Of Women Rallying Around The Globe On International Women's Day

Witness the power of women's rage.
By Alanna Vagianos and Damon Dahlen
Yves Herman / Reuters
Women gather on the street on International Women's Day to rally for gender equality in Brussels on March 8, 2018.

Women took to the streets around the world on Thursday, International Women’s Day, to rally for gender equality.

From Germany and Argentina to South Korea and Russia, women demonstrated, chanted and rallied in support of feminist issues including pay equality and anti-sexual violence initiatives.

In Spain, feminist groups asked women to forgo household chores and spend no money for the day. In the Philippines, women took to the streets to protest their president, Rodrigo Duterte, who has publicly joked about gang rape and has bragged about being a womanizer

Women’s anger was on full display on Thursday ― and it was a beautiful sight. Scroll down to see the power of women’s rage. 

  • Milan
    Emanuele Cremaschi via Getty Images
    Students take part in a rally, demonstrating against gender violence and calling for gender parity.
  • Seoul, South Korea
    JUNG YEON-JE via Getty Images
    South Korean demonstrators hold banners during a rally to mark International Women's Day as part of the country's #MeToo movement.
  • Buenos Aires, Argentina
    Marcos Brindicci / Reuters
    A woman wears knickers as a mask during a demonstration on International Women's Day.
  • Kolkata, India
    Rupak De Chowdhuri / Reuters
    Hindu nuns shout slogans during a rally to mark International Women's Day.
  • Brussels
    Yves Herman / Reuters
    Women's rights activists shout during a street gathering.
  • Saint Petersburg, Russia
    OLGA MALTSEVA via Getty Images
    Feminists take part in a rally for gender equality and against violence toward women.
  • Karachi, Pakistan
    ASIF HASSAN via Getty Images
    Pakistani civil society activists carry placards as they march during a rally.
  • Old Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
    Faisal Nasser / Reuters
    Women run during an event marking International Women's Day in Old Jeddah.
  • Mogadishu, Somalia
    MOHAMED ABDIWAHAB via Getty Images
    Somali female activists, holding messages that read "Save Somali Women and children," gather to mark International Women's Day.
  • Kathmandu, Nepal
    NurPhoto via Getty Images
    Nepalese women take part in a rally to mark International Women's Day.
  • Nairobi, Kenya
    YASUYOSHI CHIBA via Getty Images
    Members of Kenya Girl Guides take photos after attending a ceremony to mark International Women's Day.
  • Manila, Philippines
    Jes Aznar via Getty Images
    Women join a protest march for International Women's Day.
  • Bucharest, Romania
    DANIEL MIHAILESCU via Getty Images
    Women throw flowers on the steps of the Romanian Ministry of Interior during a protest on International Women's Day.
  • Bilbao, Spain
    Vincent West / Reuters
    Protesters form triangles with their hands during a demonstration for women's rights.
  • Ankara, Turkey
    ADEM ALTAN via Getty Images
    Women sing and dance during a gathering to celebrate International Women's Day.
  • Islamabad
    Faisal Mahmood / Reuters
    Demonstrators hold banners and shout slogans during a rally.
  • Berlin
    Sean Gallup via Getty Images
    Demonstrators march for women's rights near Hermannplatz square.
  • London
    Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images
    Women's rights demonstrators hold placards during a rally in Russell Square.
  • Minsk, Belarus
    Vasily Fedosenko / Reuters
    Women participate in the "Beauty Run" to mark International Women's Day.
  • Lisbon, Portugal
    Horacio Villalobos - Corbis via Getty Images
    A woman chants while marching in defense of gender and human rights from Praca Camoes to Assembleia da Republica (Portuguese Parliament).
  • Miramar, Florida, U.S.
    Joe Raedle via Getty Images
    Laurie Woodward Garcia, center, joins other women on International Women's Day in front of a U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement office to ask for fair treatment and dignity for women who are called to the office.
  • Dhaka, Bangladesh
    Barcroft Media via Getty Images
    Women from all walks of life hold a candlelight vigil on the Central Shaheed Minar premises just after midnight.
  • Chiang Mai, Thailand
    Lauren DeCicca via Getty Images
    Women applaud at Tha Pae Gate during the annual International Women's Day event.
  • Belgrade, Serbia
    Marko Djurica / Reuters
    Demonstrators hold banners reading "Stop murdering women" during a march under the slogan "Death to fascism, freedom to the women."
  • Jakarta, Indonesia
    Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
    Indonesians hold placards during a rally, organized by several women's organizations, to commemorate International Women's Day.
  • Tbilisi, Georgia
    VANO SHLAMOV via Getty Images
    Supporters of Georgia's LGBTQ community hold the giant identity card of transgender Miranda Paghava, who is demanding the change of the gender on the card to female, during a rally to mark International Women's Day.
  • Kiev, Ukraine
    SERGEI SUPINSKY via Getty Images
    Costumed activists hold placards during a feminist march to mark International Women's Day.
  • London
    Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images
    Women's rights demonstrators hold placards during a rally in Russell Square.

Alanna Vagianos
Women's Reporter, HuffPost
Damon Dahlen
Photo Editor, HuffPost
