People Are Convinced Angelina Jolie Dissed Jennifer Aniston At The Golden Globes

Actresses Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston both attended Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards, sparking speculation as to whether or not the two famous exes of Brad Pitt would actually interact.

Both Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston are at the #GoldenGlobes tonight. Crossing my fingers they find themselves together in the bathroom at some point and laugh about how Brad Pitt ain’t CRAP! pic.twitter.com/4XFTaLK3il — Alex On-Air (@yoalexrapz) January 8, 2018

Unfortunately, viewers never got to see the actresses connect in any kind of way during the award show.

Well, that is, unless you consider a very funny screengrab that made its way to social media on Monday. It was captured when the camera panned to the audience while Aniston presented with comedy legend Carol Burnett onstage.

“Fifty Shades Freed” actress Dakota Johnson happened to be seated at the same table as Jolie during the show — and although it is impossible to know what Johnson was truly doing or thinking — it looks like the actress was slyly watching Jolie not watching Aniston.

It’s a thing of beauty.

People absolutely loved Johnson’s expression as Jolie appeared to serve some serious shade.

This picture of Dakota Johnson sneaking a glance at Angelina Jolie while Jennifer Aniston presents needs to be put in the Met. pic.twitter.com/e9wnSb5H8S — mary arndt (@MaryPerson) January 8, 2018

@Regranned from @independentstyle - Dakota Johnson is all of us trying to watch Angelina Jolie not watch Jennifer Aniston on stage at the #GoldenG… https://t.co/BbgmLPXkEA pic.twitter.com/dK5TZHuwrn — Carlita (@carlaanabel2009) January 9, 2018

But don’t feel too bad for Aniston in this possibly manufactured scenario.

The audience at the Golden Globes gave Aniston and Burnett a standing ovation while they were onstage in honor of the longtime comedian’s notable career. Some Twitter users couldn’t help but point out how awkward that must have been for Jolie.