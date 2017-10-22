For the first time in my entire life, at the age of twenty one, I have come out as an intersex survivor of attempted rape by a woman.

I publicly opened up on a social/political Facebook forum through a non-profit organization that I work in collaboration with. I had posted a comment in response to other individuals and their experiences having survived sexual assault as well.

I felt as though I received the shorter end of the stick, in comparison to women who posted about their narratives within the same setting.

I am currently experiencing overwhelming silence and rejection, this in turn has created an abundance of debilitating emotional pain.

After pursuing a dialog acknowledging all human beings as possible perpetrators and rapists, on and off the forum, I have felt silenced and criticised.

I am being shut up and shut out for saying that it was a woman who hurt me, for acknowledging that women also hurt people, and for addressing a dissociated culture that has deprived me of any closure whatsoever.

I am now being viewed as a person who contributes to rape culture, someone who oppresses women. I am shunned for claiming survivor because to some, I am seen as the rapist, instead of the woman who tried raping me.

I find it upsetting how men and masculine presenting individuals, become cultured into emotionless beings. This dynamic has facilitated a lack of internal capacities for me to understand, cope and recover from being assaulted.

I was not encouraged to, or taught how to, connect with my emotions. I never know exactly what I am feeling. Working through my PTSD and being completely out of touch with my emotional experience has made the entire process of my trauma recovery close to impossible. Being raised as a man was the absolute worst thing that has ever happened to me. Living my entire life traumatized with this expectation of embracing hyper masculinity, that was dehumanizing, that was wrong and it was difficult.

I have faced the repercussions of societal inadequacy for competing with gender norms and engaging with all aspects of myself. My worth has been stripped away from my existence because of who I am and how I threaten the way in which this world currently functions.

I struggle to claim back the voice that I was never given. This all makes it very hard to survive.

I have waited until age twenty one to say that a woman sexually violated my body. I have waited until age nineteen to tell my adoptive mother, that my adoptive father violently raped me between the ages of three and four multiple times.

I remember being told in treatment by other survivors that the rape, assault, experiences of physical torture and attempted murder that I had shared with them, did not happen.

I know what it has meant in my life to report such traumatic events, then have my words and experiences brushed off by those whose job it was to protect me.

I am denied validation, let alone any respect for my life narrative as an intersex individual, because I look like a man. It has been nearly impossible for me to claim survivor as an affirmation, without penalty, because of my masculine presentation. How I am perceived, has limited my ability to create support systems, heal and eventually move on with my life. As an intersex individual, everything is more complicated, everything is much harder than it should be.

All people contribute to, and are a part of, rape culture as an epidemic…