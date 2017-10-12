Interview: Justin Jay takes an introspective hero's journey on new album "Home"

Two international dj tours back to back could leave almost anyone (other than Steve Aoki) pretty burnt out. This is how Justin Jay felt before the age of 23, while also under pressure from his management to continue to grow as fast as possible. After cancelling tour dates and returning to his roots (literally) by moving back in with his parents, Justin Jay spent a lot of time creating and reading. The result is a Daft Punk inspired, Postal Service influenced album that reflects his own hero’s journey. Below he talks about what he wanted to say with “Home,” the freedom he found playing in a cover band at USC, and some of his favorite places to eat in L.A.

How did you discover electronic music? When my dad was taking me to school as a young kid, he would play this smooth jazz radio station called 94.7 The WAVE. Sometimes they played punk and soul and when I was eight years old I heard Daft Punk’s “Digital Love.” I didn’t know what it was, but I loved it. Maybe six years later, that’s when electronic music really sort of hit L.A. youth culture. Discovery by Daft Punk became my favorite album. “Interstellar 5555,” the anime accompaniment/visual film for the whole album became the most magical thing to me. It was hugely inspiring, and relates to the work that I’ve done on this album. It was like going back to my early childhood inspirations.

What did you want to say with this album? The big piece of context behind this album was, when I finished college I had the opportunity to begin touring insanely hard. And I did two international dj tours back to back. So many shows. The first tour was so much fun, and when it was over I had all these desires to try all of these things I hadn’t done in my music. I wanted to experiment with live performance and get back to playing instruments. When I did the second tour, I wasn’t able to do those things because I was on the road. While I was doing these tours I was finishing up an album, and I decided to take some extra classes at USC to cultivate these desires I was having.

I pretty much joined my first rock band after I finished college. One of these classes was a sort of Jack Black School of Rock for beginners. I was playing all of these covers and experiencing rock and roll for the first time. What was amazing was to have the USC party culture to try things, and not be afraid of disappointing fans. This was just me playing cover songs in the backyard for a bunch of college kids. Really just for fun with no pressure. At the end of the school year, we played a show in a living room, and it was one of the craziest musical experiences I ever had. This performance was so special - the place was sweaty and packed with kids hanging from the chandeliers. And me screaming horribly into the microphone. It was so pure, just a pure musical experience. But once the school year was over, I realized I was a bit too old to be singing covers at house parties.

I was also under a lot of pressure to tour even harder. I had just put out this album with my friends Josh Taylor and Benny Bridges. And my management wanted to help me grow, but they wanted to help me grow as fast as possible. I was just under this immense pressure. At the time it felt huge. So I decided to cancel a bunch of shows, and put the brakes on my career. My team made me feel like I was making a mistake, and there was going to be a price to pay which was scary. And I felt guilty because I left my friends hanging. I just wasn’t ready, and I needed to take a step back with it all.

I timidly began to sing and write my own songs. I moved back into my parents house, which is why the album is called Home. There was a lot going on with me, beyond the career stuff. A lot of these songs are kind of therapeutic. They helped me come to terms with things. These songs are just a snapshot of me pumping the brakes, collecting myself and looking inward.

I also started reading Joesph Campbell. He writes about comparative mythology. He takes the biggest religions and the most isolated tribes, and compares them to modern movies and novels. He identified this framework that he thought existed from all of these mythologies, and he called it the hero’s journey. He argues that this framework is present everywhere. There is a hero, he /she starts at home, he/she leaves home and face trials, he/she returns home with new insight and new perspective. That was really inspiring for me. The album is also bookended by home. The intro and outro were the first two songs that I made.

What are your favorite places to eat in LA?

Frida’s Tacos at Brentwood Country Mart. It’s a great place to hang out. Me and my friends in high school would meet there to have lunch on a Sunday afternoon. Frida’s tacos was always the fastest and the cheapest.

At USC my favorite is Nature’s Brew. That place had all these amazing gluten free sandwiches.

I just moved to Mid-City and my new favorite spot is called Yuko Kitchen. It’s in an alley and it’s this awesome Japanese place, super vibey.

Also Volcano Tea, which I have to give a shout out to because it was a late night meet up for all my high school homies.

Are you planning to tour the album? With the album release on Thursday, it’s the beginning of a little tour. There are one or two performances where I’m just djing because I can’t bring the whole band. But the majority of the tour is either a four or five piece band. It’s definitely a culmination of all my time off.

At first I didn’t want to use the laptop, but I realized I would need ten people and all this gear. What’s been amazing is, using Ableton, there’s so much creative shit that can be done with live performance. I didn’t want to press play on a track and then add a crash cymbal. I wanted to capture the live feeling from when I was playing those Beatle’s covers. We’re such a new band. I want to keep playing a lot of small shows, and keep getting better and better.