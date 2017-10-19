Interview: Matador shares a recipe and talks about the synergy between the studio and the kitchen

Matador is one of the most exciting live acts right now. The Irish native is constantly working to bring the same freedom to his sets that exists inside of his gear filled home studio. But before the music, Matador was working as a chef in Michelin star restaurants, while at the same time learning the art of sound engineering. The parallels between music and cooking are many, and below Matador discusses this (plus a recipe), as well as his advice for musicians wanting to take the leap to live.

How was playing on The Ark Cruise? I was on a cruise abut ten years ago with my parents, sisters and my girlfriend. To be back in that environment ten years later is a strange experience. But the lineup looked cool and the concept had been tried and tested int the U.S. We jumped on for Marseille to Ibiza. Logistically it was easy.And if the music is right and the people are right, that’s what makes a good party.

How do you prepare for a live set? For this year I’ve changed the way I approach my live set and I’ve entered more flexibility into what I’m doing. With live, if you plan too much, and if it’s not working, your stuck to it. When your a dj, if it’s not working you can change it in a few seconds. I wanted that flexibility at the beginning of the year. It’s a full analog path and I’m trying to recreate what I’m getting in the studio.

For The Ark, it was a case of who was playing before me. The line up had changed and Kink was playing before me, so it was pretty groovy. I’ve learned to just adapt. It made more sense to keep it on a groovy tip. I’m playing at Paradise and at Hot Since ’82, and those parties are a bit more Tech House driven so I need to be able to adapt. You get your dark warehouses and you can play them throughout the winter, but it’s important to have a bank of your own music to cover all the angles.

What’s your setup right now? I’m using Richie Hawtin’s Model 1, two Mac computers (one’s a backup), and an Orion 32 sound card. Then I have various controllers. There’s a lot going on inside of Ableton, and the rest is broken out into tangible, analog, hardware.

Are there similarities between being a chef and being a musician? Absolutely. There’s a creative place in both. There both driven by creativity and discipline as well. Long hours, and that ability to be relentless, and not give up on something and see it through to the end. That really translates to the studio, to stay there with it until something comes about. And that was instilled in me since I was young.

What are you cooking? Could you share a recipe? I tend to just cook off what’s in season. I live in a place that’s beside the sea. So I cycle to the port, and there’s usually what the boys have pulled in that day. An amazing range of shellfish. One of the things I’ve been cooking all summer is a simple clam linguine. It’s seasonal and local.

Matador’s Hot Chocolate Fondant

(For 2 Fondants)

50 grams of flour

50 grams of melted butter

50 grams melted chocolate 60% cacao

60 grams of caster sugar

One whole egg

One egg yolk

Combine eggs and sugar together

Melt chocolate and butter together

Allow to cool slightly

Combine fold in the flour

Butter and dust 2 Dariole moulds

Split mix over two moulds

Oven 12 mins @ 160 degree Celsius

Serve with fruit compote and vanilla ice-cream

What is the dance scene like in Ireland? How did you discover dance music? My first time being exposed to it was listening to the BBC essential mix. When I was like twelve or thirteen I was sort of working in a nightclub hotel collecting glasses, so I was exposed to it from a young age. And I got turntables and started djing. There were big international acts in Dublin - Richie Hawtin, Jeff Mills, Groove Armada. That was when the experience became something I knew I wanted to be involved with. I wanted to learn how to make records, so I went back to college.

I was just learning my trade. And from those crazy years until now, well the whole market had a lull, but now in Dublin there’s more growth. They’re recreating what we had in college in our early years, which was a healthy scene, and also choice.

Are there any Irish acts we should know? Actually l’m launching a new act on my label. It’s a guy I was in college with, and he hasn’t released music before. He goes by Russell, and he’s going to be one of the newest artists to come out of the label and Dublin. He’s playing some serious music, and some of the responses have been incredible so that’s going to be one to watch.

What was your favorite gig so far this year? The whole summer has been hectic, but we’ve had a couple of amazing gigs. Lovefest in Serbia, that was one of the most impressive. And yeah, any of the shows in South America seem to be particularly strong for me. Also Laroc last weekend in Brazil. It’s owned by a promoter that stages some of the biggest festivals as well. And it’s about an hour outside of Sao Paolo. That will stick with me as one of the strongest shows, most importantly crowd wise. Crazy energy. It’s designed as a sunset club, but once it turns dark, it turns into a different animal.

How do you translate your live energy to an EP? The EP was written as a big collection from the start of the year, from January. I took a chunk of time off when I was setting up a new studio space, and this was the collection of music that came from that. I was investing in a lot of roland equipment. That sort of 80’s Stranger Things era. That was driving a lot of the work at the beginning of the year.

If I ever have to make a lot of new material, it’s nice to get new ink. That sort of helps force me to be productive. This EP was all about new synthesizers and trying to write something new in a different technique. I wrote about 20/25 tracks, and I boiled it down to five tracks.