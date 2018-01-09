INTERVIEW: Meet Kelechi Udoagwu, African Tech Advocate on a mission to take technology mainstream on the continent

Hi Kelechi, tell us about you and your journey so far

Hello, it’s my pleasure to be here. My name is Kelechi Udoagwu. I’m a tech entrepreneur, speaker and multimedia content creator. Most of the work I do and content I create revolves around demystifying technology, providing career advancement options and connecting young Africans to global jobs and opportunities. Until July last year, I was the Communications Director at a tech incubator in Ghana - MEST Africa. From that experience, I developed the passion for explaining what tech companies do in simple words to people who don’t understand it - which is a large proportion of Africans - both young and old, well-educated and not-so-educated.

Prior to my entry into tech, I knew absolutely nothing about the industry. I was a commercial model and actress, and I thought of the tech industry as an elite club for special nerds whose language I could never learn to understand. Fast forward a couple of years and I’m right in the thick of it, it wasn’t a dream of mine. I formally got into technology on a full scholarship from MEST Africa in 2014. The training was fast-paced, intensive and practical. We were taught Software Development, Communications and Business/Startup strategies. My career goal then was simple - learn to programme, build killer apps, sell them and live in luxury for the rest of my life but, obviously, life had other plans. While at MEST, I enjoyed learning to programme but discovered my strength was in Communications. I became that person always chosen to pitch on demo days, explain complex concepts, market apps that have been built, and even give the valedictory speech at our graduation, and so I started to accept and brand myself as a writer/communicator; bringing the human element into an otherwise overly technical and closed environment.

Tell us about your work now and what you do.

These days, I think of myself as a walking explainer video for all things technology. My goal is to educate young (and older) Africans and businesses to leverage technology and basic digital tools to create better lives and businesses, join the global progression and take advantage of more opportunities.

My main areas of expertise are communications, technology and media. I speak at events, teach kids to code, create edutainment videos, offer one-on-one mentorship to recent graduate and aspiring tech entrepreneurs, and a host of other things. I’m constantly open to new experiences and ideas that align with my mission of empowering young Africans via technology.

On the other side, to get my bills paid, I freelance and consult for brands, mostly on marketing communications, digital strategy and PR. I am currently working on my first book - A Week Of Saturdays - talking about life as an African freelancer and how to make bank doing the things you truly love.

What role, do you think the media plays in shaping Africa’s narrative and how can Africans leverage it more

Media is such a fluid terms these days. Traditional media is on its way out as most of us get our information online. Generation Z has grown up with smartphones and the internet, they barely know any other way live or communicate or get information. Social media is now the true media, and it’s up to us - all Africans, not just the journalists - to tell, share and celebrate indigenous brands, experiences, culture, triumphs, entrepreneurs and everything good.

You know the saying: “until the lion learns to write, history will always favor the hunter.” Well, it’s time we all contribute to rewrite the single story of Africa so the next generations are stronger and wiser and aware that Africa isn’t a dark place of poverty and stagnation but one that is growing exponentially and has a lot to offer to the the global community.

What’s a major challenge the tech ecosystem across Africa faces?

Low market adoption definitely! Working at an incubator for the last 3 years, I have seen so many good ideas and applications built for the African market fail because the target market just wasn’t ready. An example is Paysail. Another challenge is the subconscious belief that Western apps and products are better than ours which is why we most of us use Instagram daily, but not Suba (which is dead now) or Tress App (which is simply beautiful and intuitive).

You’ve been a freelancer, full-time professional and also an entrepreneur throughout your career, which has been your favourite experience?

There’s perks to all but my favorite, hands down, is freelancing and entrepreneurship. I love my flexibility because that’s where my creativity comes from. I’m not a planner and don’t like to be put in a box or under constant supervision. Having said that though, as a full time professional, I had a team which felt like family. They provided support and structure to my life and work. There was always someone to talk to and point the way when I felt stuck. We celebrated together and we cried together. Whereas as a freelancer and entrepreneur, everything is my responsibility and sometimes it gets overwhelming. I look forward to a time when I can merge both worlds - build my own team of supporters and managers and drive even more impact across Africa. What advice would you give to aspiring tech entrepreneurs or brand marketers and communicators?

To all of them, I would say, you don’t know what you want, like or can do till you actually do it. I wanted to be a programmer but after trying it for a while, realized it wasn’t fun for me. Imagination and dreams have nothing on reality. So try everything, and try them early. Give yourself room to grow, experiment, fly and even fail; and never get tied to a job description. How has your time in the tech industry been? Ever felt out of place as a woman or experienced any mistreatment?

My time in the tech industry has been good. I have never been mistreated or underestimated because I am a woman, or maybe I just wasn’t aware of it *laughs. I feel I have actually gotten more opportunities because I’m a woman because there’s so few of us in the industry. And that’s my major problem - at least 80% of the time, I’m the only woman in the room and that can feel a little lonely because guys have their inside jokes and camaraderie that I can’t seem to break into, so it’s harder work for me, just to get through the meetings, the shoots and most of the things we do.

Have any role models? Tell us about them.

I admire a lot of people for different things. I numero uno is Tyra Banks! She started from scratch and has been able to conquer various industries fearlessly. From modelling to producing long-standing TV shows and empowering young women, and even attempting to build a tech company. I also admire Mo Abudu as well, for all she has been able to accomplish in the global television space especially as a Nigerian woman. If you could give your 18-year old self some advice, what would it be?

I would tell her to start early to gain useful experiences. I’d tell her adulthood is no joke - there’s bills to pay, expectations to live up to, and no one warns you about these things till they suddenly start happening to you. I’d tell her to monetize her skills early and save a little of everything she earns in an account she can’t access until she’s about 30 years old.

So what’s next for you?

The world is my oyster! In 2018 I am super excited to incorporate new ideas, join new teams, make more impact. I want to partner with individuals and organizations with similar goals as mine - take technology education mainstream in Africa; teach our youth to survive without depending on a paid employment and connect more of us to global opportunities. My ultimate goal is to create an organization for recent graduates and young Africans in transitional phases in their lives to learn how to adult right, compete on a global scale, and walk the earth with the knowledge that they have all they need to succeed within them.

