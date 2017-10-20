Interview: Walker & Royce release debut album "Self Help" because sometimes you just gotta help yourself

From the opening track “Sunday” it is clear that Walker & Royce have stepped out of their comfort zone on debut album “Self Help.” Sure there’s a dirty dancefloor shuffle here and there (most notably on “Love & Marriage” feat. Dances With White Girls), but this is something different. Featuring numerous vocal collaborations, the duo felt confident and comfortable when putting together this eleven track collection - mostly in part to a push from Claude Von Stroke to make a longer piece of work. Below, Sam (Walker) and Gavin (Royce) talk about the road to “Self Help”, how they met, and advice they have for other artists.

Why was it time for an album?

Royce: We didn’t think that but Claude VonStroke (from Dirtybird) told us that we should do an album. Having Dirtybird behind it gave us the confidence to do it.

Walker: When you have a label behind you, and especially one that has a lot of clout, it pushes the project forward. It made it easier to get in contact with vocalists and writers.

R: To do an album is a different body of work. One of our thoughts was that we didn’t have access to the vocalists we wanted.

What was the process like collaborating with so many artists?

W: They were all a bit different - some got back to us right away, everything that people turned in was great. The challenge was that previously we were doing house music. So the first challenge was respecting the artists and the writers. The toughest track to write was the Green Velvet track, not because of what he sent, but it was the pressure. He’s an inspiration to us. Some of the other tracks were we were able to turn around quickly.

The Sophie (Grophy) vocal she sent us quickly, but we really wanted to treat it right. Because she’s young and we wanted her to look great on the album.

R: The one we did with OnCue - he is a rapper and r&b guy and we envisioned doing a track with him that was like what we had heard from him before. He wanted to do something that was more in our wheel house, something that was a bit more house. So we kind of buried our two ideas together. The track is called “Role Models”. It’s the most radio friendly song we’ve done.

What will the live show look like for the album?

W: We’re dj’s so we’ve been mostly djing. At Dirtybird campout Dances With White Girls did some of the tracks live. We went into this being dj’s, and we write music to dj. If the album does really well, maybe we’ll think about doing a live act.

R: We’ve been making custom edits for things that aren’t necessarily club ready and teasing them in the sets.

How did you two meet?

W: We met via mutual friends, and we both had an internship together in NYC. We didn’t really meet each other until 2004/2005 . We really started hanging out together in 2010, and I started djing after I quit Ableton. We started working together around 2011.

R: Sam is much more the engineer and I’m more of the vibe. I come from the dj side a bit more. The end result is definitely both of our visions. After working on something for a long time your ears sort of shut down. We like to work together, but oddly enough its also effective to work separately.

W: We also do a lot of Skype sessions.

Do you have a personal favorite on the album?

R: As of right now, it’s the track we did with Sophie. Just because I think she really has something special. This girl is this really raw, out of nowhere talent. I think the song we’ve come up with really works with her voice as well, and is really cool.That’s my favorite right now, but it could change next week.

W: There are certain tracks were are more proud of. I’m most proud of “Best Track Ever.” But my favorites are probably “Role Models” or “Take Me to Your Leader.”“Take Me to Your Leader” is the first track we’ve done that has achieved a level of popular appeal. It has a sound to it that I hope will last a little bit.

R: It’s not so heady. You don’t have listen to house music to get it. And that has never happened with us on a track. Our music is a bit club kid, but this song, people can relate to it. It wasn’t our attention, but it kind of happened that way.

Was Claude VonStroke very involved or hands off in the process?

R: He wasn’t in the studio, but it wasn’t hands off. We would finish stuff, and immediately send it to him. We joke that at Dirtybird Claude VonStroke is Papa Bear and Justin Martin is the mom. Claude was involved throughout, but he wanted it to be our vision if that makes sense. We didn’t want to use the guy doing all the Dirtybird artwork for instance.

W: There was a certain amount of comfort with what we were doing. Because Claude and Justin were playing some of our tracks here and there. We knew if we were just ourselves that it would work. We did what we felt was proper and made sense, and i think it did.

What’s the last book you read?

W: I just finished “It,” it’s a long read. But I would highly recommend The Three Body Problem by Liu Cixin, because I’m really into Sci-Fi.

R: I tried to read American Psycho, but it’s really intense. The actual book is so gnarly, I put it down halfway through.

W: Sometimes it’s tough to get into a book. Because you have to sink in, and you have to remember.

Any advice for other artists/producers?

R: My advice is get used to hearing no, because you will hear it a lot. One of the reasons we called it “Self Help” was because, if you think you have something that is special you gotta believe in yourself. If you think it’s really good, then you’ve got to get used to hearing no. One of the first songs we had success with was this song called ”Connected” in 2012. It got turned down by about 14 different labels.

W: It’s important to have advocates that are fair, but that make it a little more optimistic. To have people around who’s taste that you trust, but that aren’t inherently negative. Those people pushing at the right times are the difference between doing it, and not doing it at all.