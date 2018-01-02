Interview: Why AA Doesn’t Work with Producer Scott Steindorff

DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE FROM ITUNES HERE

YO! WANT TO BECOME A LIGHT HUSTLER? CLICK HERE!

Prolific TV and movie producer Scott Steindorff has convinced authors like Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez to give up the film rights for their books. He’s won Golden Globes and been nominated for Emmys. He’s worked with Matthew McConaughey, Paul Newman and Nicole Kidman, among many others.

But his greatest passion in life doesn’t have anything to do with the entertainment business. His greatest passion is related to the fact that, at over 30 years of sobriety, he’s watching more and more people die as a result of addiction. He believes our current treatment methods—in particular AA—need to be modernized and he’s devoting his time and passion to doing just that by putting together his own recovery program, Life Renewal.

In this episode, he and I get into a very heated debate about whether or not AA works. When this aired as a Facebook Live, the comments and questions were never-ending and I couldn’t even begin to address all of them. A tame episode this is not. A lively one it is.

NOTE: This episode is from a Facebook Live interview that we did, which means that the audio isn’t as sharp as it is on regular episodes. Please bear with that! And please tune into my regular Facebook Live interviews. Make sure you Like my page so stay up on the info!

DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE FROM ITUNES HERE