PARENTS
10/19/2017 11:14 am ET

'Interview With A 5-Month-Old' Shows Dad's Struggle To Get Baby To Say 'Dada'

Hint: It doesn't go well.

By Caroline Bologna

La Guardia Cross has made a name for himself with his hilarious “interviews” with his infant and toddler daughters.

His latest video is another such conversation between the dad and his 5-month-old, Nayely. “Interview With A 5-Month-Old” features Cross’ struggle to get his daughter to say “Dada” instead of “Mama” all the time and a discussion of whether she plans to move out and get her own place soon.

Watch the full video above for some hilarious interpretations of Nayely’s baby babble. 

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Caroline Bologna
Parents Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

U.S. News Arts And Entertainment Parenting Toddlers Dads
'Interview With A 5-Month-Old' Shows Dad's Struggle To Get Baby To Say 'Dada'

CONVERSATIONS