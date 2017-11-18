Interview With Angelo Raguso AN ITALIAN PRODUCER.

The interview with Roxanne Lanette was educating and informative.

What’s your name & Where are you from?

My name is Angelo Raguso , i was born and raised in Italy, and i am 24 years

What was it like growing up in Italy ? Growing in italy as an Artist was not easy because almost everyone in Italy wants to become a dj, producer, or musician. Then you have to do something very "special" with your Art to be different. Now, after 10years of my career, i made more than 600 tracks released with major labels around the world such us Spinnin' Records, Elrow, Florida Music, Trax Records, Freakin909 and many more. And my tracks are played by famous djs like Umek, Stefano Noferini, Luciano,Richie Hawtin and more

As A Producer How Did You Start Your Career

I started making electronic music arround 2007/2008 when I started visiting some music clubs to listening some of my favorite DJs like Paul Kalkbrenner, Simone Lp, Sascha Funke, Andrea Mattioli, Richie Hawtin, Ricardo Villalobos and many more. I had a "urge" in mind wanting to become like them someday. I started producing remixes and bootlegs to expand my skills, experimenting with various electronic music software like Fl Studio and Ableton. After a few years of practice, at the end of 2011 I released my first minimal gender EP, with the label "VK Minimal Techno Label", which I literally launched in the music business

Was there any one you looked up to in the music industry I was inspired by my mentor Richie Hawtin when i started my career as a "minimal tech" producer. After some years when i expand my genre, i start following artists like Dennis Cruz, George Privatti, Guille Placencia, Belocca, Groovebox and more. Since i love their tech-house style, It really inspired me to make my own music

What do you like most about being a Producer/producer? - It keeps me fully in touch with music 24/7. I like to create new sounds, collaborate with artists from all over the world, mix music, then to got paid-back seeing great djs playing your tracks, this will repay all the work done

Where do you see the music industry in the next 5 years? - The music industry is steadily rising so nothing new than different from what happens every year. That is, new artists, new growing labels, new "main" music genre, like old years we get "edm", "future house"; "tropical house", "trap" and more, then new festivals that are invented and things like that

What should we expect next from you? - I'm always working to produce new music