Interview with Anton Churyumov and how blockchain enables trust

As blockchain has now become one of my favourite topics, I have started doing a proper research about it. I found out the power of smart contracts which happens inside blockchain transactions. I have interviewed Anton Churyumov from Byteball to find out more about smart contracts and blockchain technology.

As a successful entrepreneur and founder of smart contract payment solutions, could you briefly tell for beginners, why startups are implementing decentralized network technologies so actively these days? What’s the trigger for it?

Decentralized technologies bring several important benefits. First, they are more robust. They don’t have single points of failure, therefore not easy to bring down, more likely to survive the storms, more likely to retain their value in the future. And users want to have something that is not going to disappear one day.

Second, when we are speaking about decentralized platforms, they are incredibly hard to update due to their decentralized nature. This hinders the development of the platform itself but at the same time makes the platform more stable.

For app developers who develop for the platform, for businesses built on top of the platform, stability means that the platform cannot suddenly change its rules and kill their app or business. It’s just safer to build on top of a decentralized platform because it’s more stable, more future-proof. When it is the case, applications built on top of the platform, thrive. Internet protocol is a good example of decentralized technology that didn’t change for decades, and the businesses built on top of it are worth trillions.

Third, there is a subclass of decentralized technologies that enables trust. When two or more users don’t trust each other, they can choose to interact with a decentralized technology which is called distributed ledger technology (DLT). It doesn’t belong to anyone, it is not controlled by anyone, and it exists like a common good, much like the air. That’s why it can be trusted to operate in a known, predictable way, independent of people who use it.

DLT is what our business is about.

How do you see blockchain technology evolving in the next 5 years from now?

It’s developing very fast and has already outgrown its own name; now it’s not technically blockchain, it’s a DLT which does not necessarily include blocks. The technology will get more affordable and more scalable, and what we get from it will go much further than merely savings and increases in efficiency, it will have deep social and economic impact because it enables trust where trust couldn’t exist before.

Are blockchain and cryptocurrencies a big bubble which is going to burst very soon, or is it a great opportunity to get wealthy? Is there a danger to invest capital into blockchain this early?

Of course, it is a bubble. I’m not giving investment advice, just have to remind that the prices on the market reflect the sentiment of those who trade there, which is not necessarily the same as reality.

You are using smart contracts to disrupt payment system. Could you explain how your system in particular benefits buyers and sellers?

We enable trust between buyer and seller, even if they don’t know each other. They make a contract where they specify the rights and obligations of the parties, just like in a regular contract. What makes this contract smart, the buyer’s money is locked temporarily on an address, which is not fully controlled by any of the parties but instead is governed by the terms of the contract.

And the terms say that this money can be unlocked either by the seller, in case there is an event registered on the decentralized database that confirms that the seller has fulfilled his part of the contract, or by the buyer – after the contract term expires and there is no such event. Multiple nodes (that is, computers) on the network verify that the terms of the contract have been met and will allow a spending transaction only if it agrees with the terms of the contract.

This is a way to enforce the contract and make both parties protected without invoking the traditional legal system, which is often slow and expensive. When it is easy to achieve such protection, the parties are more likely to enter into the contract (which otherwise they wouldn’t do), engage in a productive economic activity, and ultimately create value for the society.

Today we have Fortune 500. Do you think that in the near future there could be an ICO 500?

Indeed, ICOs have become very popular lately. One of the reasons why this funding model has proved so successful so far is that they are based on decentralized platforms that are not easy to shut down as I said before. Yes, we could see one day Fortune 500 companies that were initially crowdfunded by retail investors using decentralized platforms.

But it doesn’t mean the ICO funding model as it exists now is sustainable. Current ICO investors are taking unusual and sizable risks: in addition to the normal business risks that the business they are investing in won’t build a product or won’t find product-market fit, there are also risks associated with uncertain and very complicated valuation models of the ICO tokens the investors are buying. One could rephrase the famous quote about statistics and say “There are three kinds of scams: scams, downright scams, and ICOs”.

I think many of these tokens will evolve to something with more clarity for investors, and they will look more like securities. Which also puts them under regulatory purview.

What could you recommend for startups that are interested into blockchain but don’t know how to start. What could be the right way to start it?