Interview with Cal Evans, Cryptocurrency Compliance Expert and Entrepreneur.

You may have noticed Bitcoin in the media over the last few weeks. With its sudden surge into the spotlight caused by massive financial raises in the digital currency, most of us are now paying a keen interest in these new currencies called “Cryptocurrencies”.

Twinned with the growth of this industry, has come with it the growth of a new breed of professionals who specialize in it. Today we talk with Cal Evans, an international legal and compliance professional who is rated as one of the best Cryptocurrency compliance experts globally. Followers of his work have affectionately branded him “The Godfather of Cryptocurrency Compliance”.

In this short interview, we talk to him about Cryptocurrencies, Entrepreneurship, and Gresham International the booming Cryptocurrency Compliance firm he founded in 2015 following his departure from a top California law firm.

How did you get into Cryptocurrencies?

I discovered Cryptocurrencies back in 2013 while working with technology firms in California. I could see the huge potential for disruption this had. I liked everything it stood for, the decentralized nature, the community driven aspects, and the lack of typical economic structure around it. Unless you are fortunate enough to be in the 1% the world was (at that time) still recovering from the economic fallout of some years before. I instantly fell in love with it and signed up to take a Financial Markets course with Yale to understand the economics side of it more.

Do you think Bitcoin is a bubble?

I get asked this question all the time, sometimes by total strangers. No, bitcoin now has a whole global sub-economy that evolves around it and that won’t disappear overnight or certainly not in the next 10 years. Bitcoin has been around since 2009, so its pushing 10 years old already.

But Bitcoin isn’t supported by anything?

Again, people flag this up as a huge negative about all Cryptocurrencies. The point is that if you believe the Traditional money in your pocket is backed by anything, you’re hugely mistaken. We moved away from the Gold Standard years ago and the government just prints money as it needs to now. Cryptocurrencies are volatile, but so is the dollars in your wallet, the prices move every second but you don’t notice that as you don’t change it into other currencies.

So, why did you fall into Cryptocurrencies

That’s a great question. I did a huge amount in law firms and didn’t appreciate the way that they operated. Lots of suits, lots of paperwork, and high bills. Not that there is anything wrong with that. However, this is a new arena, it’s not Wall Street finance, it’s not Magic Circle law, it’s new, so I saw a huge gap in the market for genuine support for firms looking to get into the Cryptocurrency space and stay compliant. Consequently, we took off.

What’s the best part about what you do?

I love going new places and meeting new people. The Crypto community is all about working together to overcome problems and find solutions. I find that most traditional lawyers just joined this community to hit their billing requirement, and don’t understand that this is a gamechanger. Part of what I do is educate people around Cryptocurrencies, how to build them, use them, and make sure that you’re as safe as you can be while you do it. I also get to work with some amazing technology, right now I’m working with game changing stealth start-up’s. Examples include a CFD trading financial firm in London and the other is a AI home automation technology firm in California, watch this space!

What’s the biggest challenge in your industry?

Right now, it’s imposters. Where there is money, there is bad guys. I speak for only for compliance firms here, but so many “compliance” firms are now popping up claiming to be able to help, they then outsource the work to an “affiliate network”. This means you’re basically paying an agency. Check whoever you are looking to work with in depth, understand them, their team, and their losses.

The morning routine question, what’s yours?

I have a contrary morning routine when compared to most other entrepreneurs. I wake up quite late (around 8/9). That’s mostly because I stay on the phone to clients very late at night, so I need to squeeze in my beauty sleep somewhere (believe me, I need a lot of it). The day always kicks off with tea (like all English folks) and then I throw on Bloomberg while I am getting ready.

What’s your hobbies when you’re not working?

When I’m working, I love playing golf and keeping fit generally. I enjoy flying light aircraft when I can and I surf any time I’m back in California.

What’s next for you?

Gresham International has had an amazing year, we helped with over 30 (Initial Coin Offerings) ICO’s not including the mining operations, crypto-funds, crypto-media, or financial firms we helped. I expect 2018 to be bigger and better. We are kicking off The Cryptocurrency Academy in January to help people get into and understand Cryptocurrencies.