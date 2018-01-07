Interview with College Student CEO of Digital Marketing Company: Donovan J. Greening

1.Donovan tell me about what made you take the leap into entrepreneurship and how will you continue to use skills and insights learned from your past jobs into your career?

Honestly, for me it is all about gaining freedom and adding value to the lives of others. My first job and only job I ever had was a janitor at Powerhouse gym. It showed me how limiting most jobs can be and how the value you add to an organization is a direct correlation to how much money you can make. The experience made me really appreciate all the dirty work that happens behind the scenes to keep a business running effectively.

2.You stated your first job was a janitor at Powerhouse gym which shows extreme career development. From janitorial services at a local gym to CEO of Greening Corporation is a remarkable accomplishment. What advice would you give to someone who is looking to be an entrepreneur?

Your work ethic and your humility will be your most valuable assets. Entrepreneurship is not all about money or the way it is fantasized about on social media these days. I can tell you countless nights where my friends have asked me to go party with them or the times I was teased for being lame and not going out because I choose to stay in and work on my business. Most of your success happens behind closed doors, people will learn about you in time. The Money and objects that come with success hold such temporary value that they will never make you happy, and I can tell you this from experience.

3.You stated that you “spent countless nights where you were asked to go to a party or hangout with friends but instead you chose to stay in and work, What would you say was the single most influential factor that made you motivated to jumpstart your business instead of going to a party and live like the average college student?

It is difficult to pinpoint a single factor to success. A major key of mine is tenacity. You may be smarter than me, you may have more money than me, but I can tell you for a fact you will not outwork me. Keeping your word and getting work done is critical. All of my clients can tell you about countless times they’ve been surprised to hear about me staying awake multiple days to work on a project non-stop. The only way to truly become successful at anything is to really care about what you do and the people you help.

4.You explained how a work ethic and a tenacious mindset is what made your business take off but can you discuss specifically what your business is about, who your target market is, and what skills you consistently use in your business?