Interview With David Vaters, Popular Indie Singer-Songwriter Of Delicious Country Rock

David Vaters recently dropped A Voice In The Wilderness Vol. 2, a collection of country rock music highlighted by Vaters’ wonderfully evocative voice. I thought this would be the perfect time to ask him about the album and what’s next.

To me, Vol. 2 seems to be more openly religious than the first volume. Do you agree? If so, was it deliberate?

Well this is a great place to start. Religious! Well Randy, first off I consider religion man made. I don't like religion per se. God did not create religion. Man did. But beyond that I know what you mean. I would like to refer to this album as more spiritual in that it does talk about more of a relationship with God while at the same time it speaks about the condition that society and mankind is in at this moment in time on the planet. Songs like FORGIVE, which is the first single getting played on mostly secular radio is simply about the human condition and how we need to let go and forgive people simply because it’s the right thing to do spiritually. There can be peace in your life. Just keep pressing on and ask the good Lord above to show you the way. So is that religious? I hope in a way people say after they listen to the album, “Man I got something from this guy! I get it!”

From a musical perspective, what makes Vol. 2 distinct from Vol. 1?

I may have answered that a little with the last question, but from a musical perspective it just shows my range of songwriting and the ability to communicate in crossover genres. This album is a little more pop/rock than the country feel on some of the songs on the last album, although country music today is really the pop/rock music of the 70's and 80's. There's also a little more of a moody feel to Volume 2. I like both albums. I like the slight evolution in music. It keeps it interesting. I'm really glad it turned out the way it did and not just a copy of the first album. I think that would be a little boring, don't you?

What provided the inspiration for the songs on Vol. 2?

Again I just write what comes out. And these songs just flowed just like Volume 1. Same deal. I'd wake up at 2, 3 or 4 in the morning and just go to the acoustic or the keyboard and bang it out in a half hour. Record it on my iPhone and then go back to bed. It's a God thing cause I'm not that talented to do that. I guess it’s a miracle of sorts!

Will you be releasing music videos for any of the songs on Vol. 2?

Yes! In fact the first single FORGIVE has a video that is exploding on YouTube! We had a great time filming it in Northern Ontario in Parry Sound, Canada and the people were great! I think the video just simple reflects the song in a real genuine way. So we are really thrilled with the final product!

Now that Vol. 2 is a reality and out there, what are your musical plans?

Man, I'm out of breath! I've released two albums in the same year so I am forcing myself not to write for a while. However, I have an album that I did a while back in the UK, that is in the can and we have been thinking of releasing it in early 2018. David Markee and Henri Spinetti, who were Eric Clapton's bass player and drummer for years, are both on the album with Norman Barrett, Kai Siltimaki and Dan Cutronia produced the album. So that's on the horizon.

Your music has proven to be very popular, with soaring numbers. Have any major labels approached you?

The numbers have been a bit of a surprise. We have had millions of streams and tens of thousands of views of our videos with little to no marketing budget and, on top of that, we were selected for the first round for a Grammy this year. They are voting over the next week or so and we will find out how we did. However, we have no delusions of grandeur. We are happy with where we are. To answer your question NO!!!! I haven't had a firm offer yet! So come on you major labels! Let's talk!! (Jokingly)

Would you ever consider signing with a major label? Why or why not?

Sure I'd consider it. It would be interesting to hear what they have to offer! However, I'm a business guy. It would have to make sense both financially and personally. We are open but for now we (meaning my wife and I) are happy with our independent status! It’s a great community and we try to encourage other artists and share what we have done to help them. We are so grateful for the interest and the support we get from Radio and the fans themselves! It’s been very gratifying to see that so many people enjoy our music! Hopefully that will continue to increase over the next few years!

Will you be touring soon? If/when you do tour, would the tour include the same musicians appearing on the studio album? Or would touring necessitate having to put together an entirely new band?

Well, as I said we need to breathe a bit after releasing two albums this year. However, we are talking about this summer or fall to go out for six weeks! And YES! I'd love to have the guys go out with me on this tour! When you have the best of the best why look anywhere else. They are always pretty busy. However, some of the guys have said they'd make it work! Otherwise we may have to have some fill-ins but hopefully not!