Interview with Instagram Influencer AJ Cartas

Angelo "AJ" Cartas accumulated a total of over 1.2 million followers across his social media accounts. Discovering his passion for social media, he left after his third year in college and moved to Silicon Valley. AJ started consulting for companies on how to optimize their social media using methods he applied to his own account. As the youngest employee in all the companies he’s worked at, he led social media and influencer marketing efforts.

In early December 2017, AJ co-founded and launched an Instagram and influencer marketing company, RaiseFluence, specializing in micro-influencers and an influencer community. As the CEO, he is planning to expand on building an active community of highly-engaged Instagrammers first and help them work with brands on social media campaigns.

Within one week, he and his team were able to get over 250 influencers onboard with a total follower network of over 25 million. Their goal is 100 million followers by the end of December 2017.

AJ is also currently writing his book about his experience working in the tech world and how he was able to stand out without having a college degree. He expects to publish it early 2018.

Hi AJ, thanks for sharing a little bit about you with our readers today! I'm glad to have connected with you. Tell me about your background and how you ended up in social media.

I started my career in social media without even knowing you could make a career in social media! In the summer of 2013, I was working three part-time jobs trying to get myself through college and ended up getting over 10,000 followers by posting memes. Eventually, I started getting paid requests to feature products/services on my Instagram.

When I realized I could make a living doing this, I decided to quit my part-time jobs and focus on social media. I decided to move onto Vine, and that’s where I strengthened my personal brand.

I was able to get over 50 million views on Vine by getting every upload on the popular page and had some brands take notice. Some of the brands I’ve worked with are Wal-Mart, JC Penney, Dreamworks, and Pixar. In fact, I was the first influencer to work with RedBox on a social media campaign!

Wow, congratulations on all of your accomplishments! What made you take the leap to Silicon Valley?

I took the leap to Silicon Valley because I thought I was wasting my time and money in college. My major was Communications, but the lessons I was being taught at a $40,000 a year college were lessons I was already doing outside of the classroom.

I received an internship opportunity in Silicon Valley and decided my move within three weeks of receiving the offer.

That's awesome! Pursue your passion must've been a risky move. You mentioned you recently launched your own company. What is RaiseFluence all about?

RaiseFluence is an influencer community focusing on micro-influencers to help them grow. RaiseFluence also works with brands to connect them with both influencers and micro-influencers to execute effective Instagram campaigns.

Another variable that makes RaiseFluence different is that the people leading these campaigns for brands we work with are influencers themselves!

That definitely sounds unique. I've never heard of anything like that. As a marketing professional, how do you differentiate yourself from others in your field?

What differentiates me from others in my field is that I built a following of over a million followers. I’m able to work on an influencer-first perspective bridging that with my experience as a marketing professional who has executed effective, high-ROI, social media campaigns.

Having amassed that many followers must've been an advantage What are the three best tips you can share with businesses looking to implement influencer marketing into their marketing strategy?

1. Respect the influencers.

Don’t treat them as a revenue channel. They built their following by creating valuable content and earned the trust of their followers. Also, if a campaign doesn’t go well, maybe it’s not the influencer. Maybe you picked the wrong influencer for your product/service or your product/service needs improvement. It doesn’t mean they are ineffective so don't quickly blame them.

2. Give influencers creative control.

Influencers didn’t get hundreds and thousands of influencers overnight. They built it by hard-work and determination. They will not post anything that does not look or sound like them, and you must respect that.

3. Accountability.

If you sent an agreement that you will pay an influencer within a specific day, follow through. Influencers hate it when they don’t receive their payments on-time.

Those are good tips! What would you say to someone who came to you for advice about taking a “leap of faith” into entrepreneurship?

If I ask you what you would pursue and you’re passionate about it, I would push you to do it. Why? Because passion is what an entrepreneur needs to keep going. There will be wins, but there will most definitely be a lot of losses.

Two ways to tackle this:

1. Look at long-term goals and focus on that.

2. Have a great support circle of friends and advisors.

Thanks AJ for taking the time to answer our questions with your unique insights in social media. What's the best way to reach you?

If you need help on Instagram and/or influencer marketing, here are some ways to connect with me.

Business inquiries: mgmt@raisefluence.com

Instagram: instagram.com/aj.c

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/ajcartas