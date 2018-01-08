Interview with Kaan CK

1. Tell me a little bit about your background and how you ended up choosing this field?

I have always been very enthusiastic by sports and I always wanted to earn long-term money out of this field. And since I know a few athletes, I turned it into my Job.

2. What made you take the leap into entrepreneurship?

A lot of athletes inspired me. I get a lot of attention especially with my lifestyle and the fact that I like to Party a lot. So I started to also earn money with them, instead of just celebrating events or hanging out with them

3. What were the biggest initial hurdles to building your business and how did you overcome them

I had no big obstacles. I invested in a company that already operated in the field and I founded one myself later on.

4. What are 3 best practice tips you can share with our readers as it relates to your industry?

Ambition, self-confidence and being ready to take risks.

5. How do you personally define success? What does it mean to you?

When I realize that I can fulfill most of my wishes that I could not do before, I define it as my personal success.

6. How do you differentiate yourself from others in your field?

The athletes come to me, I do not reach out to anyone. This happens because they know that I have very good business relationships with the people I work with.

7. What was the biggest business mistake you made and what did you do to learn from it?

At the age of 18, I invested all my money wrongly and had to work to earn it back many years after.

8. How did you deal with push back from family or friends concerning your entrepreneurial pursuits?

I have always had the fullest support and trust from my family and friends no matter what I did or still am doing.

9. What would you say to someone who came to you for advice about taking the ‘leap of faith’ into entrepreneurship?

Always pay attention to having a good reputation and think long-term win instead of short-term win. Always having a good credit rating in the industry, it is the most important value you can have.

10. We are entering an era where everyone is interested in multiple income streams. How does one decide on a business to pursue?

I think you should always listen to your own positive feelings and let nothing or no one persuade you not to do anything you had planned to do.

11. What would you say was the single most influential factor in your business’ success?

Presence and good reputation.

12. Name 3 people in the business world who inspire you the most?

- Steve Jobs

- Marc Zuckerberg

- Elon Musk

13. Who is your hero and why?

I think Steve Jobs was a great entrepreneur and has changed the technological world.

14. What 3 books would you recommend every entrepreneur read?

- The Three Rules : How exceptional companies think

- Leading organizations

- Digital Scale

15. What do you do to recharge when you are feeling drained?

- I go on vacation for 2-3 days.

16. If you had to pick a charity to give to, who would it be and why?

- I think UNICEF does a great job. I support and donate a lot to them.

17. How do you think technology will affect the way we do business 10 years from now?

- The crypto-currencies will take over the Internet business.

18. What is the one mantra that you live your life by?

- Being happy. Making a job out of something that is fun to you, leads to success.

19. What is your business all about?

- Care and advice of professional athletes.