Interview With Lennart Küster, CEO CryptoHawk AG

1. Tell me a little bit about your background and how you ended up choosing your field. When I was a little boy, I was already interested in technology. It was simply exciting to see how you can optimize things with technical means. Since 2014 I have been focusing intensively on cryptocurrencies and the decentralized monetary system. I would now call myself an enthusiast in this sector. Because I realized how great the potential is, it was clear to me in which area I wanted to make my contribution. 2. What made you take the leap into entrepreneurship? Primarily it was the urge for freedom, independence and the possibility to turn my idea into reality. Already at a young age I had the strong desire to become an entrepreneur in order to make our planet a little bit more innovative. In addition, I am very fortunate to have a team of really great people and experts in the most diverse areas around me, who support me both in decisions and on a human level. As I always say: "You're stronger together".

3. How do you differentiate yourself from others in your field? Personally, I think my colleagues and employees could answer this question the best. However, I would describe myself as a calm, motivated and reliable personality who always tries to achieve the best result. Yes, I am a little perfectionist but this is one of the reasons why I am different from many others :).

4. What was the biggest mistake you made and what did you do to learn from it? It's enough to look at the course of the bitcoin. Initially described as a short-term bubble and ridiculed by experts, one could now buy a small car for just one Bitcoin. Of course you're always smarter in retrospect, but I'd say not to be a part of it when it comes to cryptocurrencies and blockchains is one of the biggest mistakes. One should generally see mistakes as part of a personal learning process.

5. We are entering an era where everyone is interested in multiple income streams. How does one decide on a business to pursue? This question cannot be answered easily. It is often difficult to choose the right path. Everyone has different priorities and methods to make decisions. In principle, I would always rely on future-oriented and long-term working systems, like to try out different things until you have found the right one. But of course I also see early financing campaigns, as we are currently doing, as a positive and lucrative opportunity.

6. How do you think technology will affect the way we do business 10 years from now? Bearing in mind the enormous technical progress we have made over the last 10 years, I think we still have a lot of great things to do. The world is becoming increasingly digital, innovative and faster. I am convinced that cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology are an essential part of our common future. There will be major changes in many areas, one of which is the way we pay. But as I said before, we are only at the beginning of something huge.

7. What is your business all about? We offer the world's first all-in-one solution for cryptocurrencies. The CryptoHawk AG combines everything that is relevant for the customer. This includes an exchange service, payment provider, credit cards and ATMs. Especially in the sensitive financial sector we rely on transparency, seriousness and absolute reliability as a uniform solution. Our system aims to handle everything in one place. This simplifies many processes and gives the customer an optimal insight into all his activities. We are currently in the financing phase in order to bring the development process of our system to market as quickly as possible. So you currently have the possibility to invest in CryptoHawk.