Interview with Pro Natural Body Builder Joel Bushby, known as The Natural Transformer

Today we interview Pro Natural Body Builder Joel Bushby, also known as The Natural Transformer. Joel Bushby shares his advice, business goals, and key ingredients to become successful and what it takes to achieve a Pro Card.

Joel Bushby is a Pro Nature Body Builder. Follow him on Instagram at @the_natural_transformer.

Q: What are your goals with competing at a pro level of body building does the area interest you?

When it comes to competing, I have done my fair share of competitions, I have won numerous Australian Natural Body Building and Fitness competitions & at one stage in my life it was a high priority for me but now my main goal and priorities is to help others achieve their own success stories, whether it be winning competitions or Pro Cards or even just help them to get in to the best shape of their life.

Q: What is your best advice for building muscle?

My best advice for building muscle is patience & consistency, being a natural athlete I can tell you that it’s a long process for muscle growth, I’ve tried every program under the sun & my tip is to find the program that suits your body type the best & the muscle groups you are trying to grow. But in saying this, Nutrition is the key whether it be Weight loss or muscle growth. Protein intake and meal timing is essential if you are serious about gaining muscle.

Q: How do you transition from the spring/summer month season workouts to winter season works and routines?

My routines don’t really change too dramatically at all, I like to keep my body in condition at around 10% body fat all year round, so that I’m ready for photo shoots & feeling my best all year. I live in Queensland, Australia where the weather is very tropical and sunny all year round which makes staying in shape easy as I’m always outdoors getting active.

Q: What advice would you give to a competitor who wants to earn their pro card?

My advice to anyone who is looking to achieve their Pro Card is to firstly determine their “Why” and if it’s just to win & they feel it’s going to increase their business because they’ve got a Pro card, then I recommend to reassess their why. But like any goal, if it’s too push yourself outside of your comfort zone and prove to yourself that you’re capable of anything, then by all means go for it & don’t give up until you get it.

Q: How do you define all natural?

All natural to me means absolutely no illegal enhancers, meaning steroids & peptides. I believe you can achieve your ideal body just from hard work, good nutrition & a positive mindset.

Q: What are the best and worst parts of training others...

The best part of training others is being apart of their life changing journey, it’s an honor when someone comes to you for help & it’s even more of an honor when you are apart of their transformation. The worst part of being a trainer is hearing all the excuses under the sun, knowing that if they lost their excuses they’d find their results.

For more information, visit The Natural Transformer website