Interview with Ryan Eagle

I recently had a chance to interview Ryan Eagle, a controversial business kingpin and investor that first became successful when he was 16 years old. He is the principle investor at XCell Fund, a private equity fund that specializes in technology companies.

Tell me a bit about yourself and your business?

My name is Ryan Eagle and I am the Principle Investor of XCell Fund, a private equity fund that works with developmental companies. We provide financing and consultation services to businesses in the technology sector. In my personal life, I am a very proud father and I enjoy working out, politics and helping others.

What is your greatest strength and weakness?

Interesting paradoxical question because I believe I can answer the same to both. My greatest strength and weakness is that I am not a quitter or loser: I simply do not give up. Interestingly enough, some of my greatest victories in life are when I surrendered and realized I couldn't win.

When did you get started professionally?

I created my first website when I was in 5th grade and reached success when I was 16 years old in the Internet advertising sector. From there, I flourished in the marketing industry for years and slowly transitioned into a business investor where I stand now. I realized that my success as a businessman was not limited to marketing, rather business theory in general. Today I work with dozens of businesses and love the diversity that my career offers me.

What do you want to achieve in life?

Being a father to my daughter Violet is my greatest achievement and that alone would bring me completeness. I have lofty aspirations of making enough money that I can spend my later years in life as a full time philanthropist, helping humanity and causes that mean a lot to me. Bill Gates is my role model and I truly look up to what he has done.

What is the most difficult business challenge you faced?