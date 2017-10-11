Introducing I'm Still Here: A New HuffPost Podcast About Survival

Katrina. Ferguson. Oak Creek. In America, a local tragedy can spark a national conversation. But what happens after the national news cycle moves on?
For a new podcast series called I’m Still Here, we’ll visit communities whose tales of adversity have put them on the map and we’ll explore what “survival” in America really looks like. What does it mean to survive when a black teenager in your community has been senselessly gunned down by a cop in your hometown? When you’re surrounded by an opioid epidemic? When your child is told she can’t use the bathroom that corresponds with her gender identity?
Over six episodes, you’ll meet incredible people from North Carolina, Missouri, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Louisiana. Because when the controversies of our time become politicized, we can’t forget about the people affected by them every day.
I’m Still Here premieres October 18th, and will be released weekly.
I’m Still Here is a HuffPost Podcast hosted by Zeba Blay and produced by Nick Offenberg and Jessica Samakow. Send us an email at stillhere@huffpost.com.
Subscribe to I’m Still Here: Apple Podcasts // Google Play // Acast // RSS
