Introducing Pixparcel.me: An Online Service That Prints and Ships Top Engagement Pictures From Your Instagram Feed

We interview the Founders of Pixparcel.me, a service that prints and ships your top 5 Instagram feed pictures with the most engagement to your doorstep on a monthly basis.

Q: Hello Pixparcel Team! I’m so excited to be sharing your innovative company with our readers. Tell us a little bit about your background and how you ended up starting your company.

We're 6 classmates that met in business school and decided that our final project should not just be a classroom presentation. We're scattered across North America, from coast to coast and on both sides of the US-Canada border.

We come from very different background, medical, finance, software, consulting, so we ended up starting a business that is relatively simple and where we could all contribute in various ways without needing a lot of in-depth expertise in new fields.

Q: I love that everyone has a chance to contribute to the company, even though you all aren’t all location specific. I’ve seen services like this before. How do you differentiate yourself from others offering to print one’s social media pictures and ship to them?

We focus on giving people the most hands-off solution. No need to select the best pictures from your feed, no need to upload them anywhere, no waiting in line at a store for your prints. PixParcel does everything and all you have to do is pick up your mail for you best pictures every month.

Q: Ahh, I see. Convenience and automation. Those are definitely differentiators. We are entering an era where everyone is interested in multiple income streams. How does one decide on a business to pursue?

For us it's about creating a service that we would use ourselves, and that is aligned with our hobbies and passions. Photography is a big interest of the team, and we're also feeling the ephemeral effect of the always on feed, so printing pictures to display memories in a more lasting way really resonated with us as a simple yet meaningful service we could provide.

Q: You do have to lead with passion when choosing to start a business. What is your company Pixparcel all about?

We want to solve the problem of how fleeting emotional experiences are becoming by automatically curating, printing and shipping people their best pictures from Instagram. With the increased speed and digitization of how we talk and engage with each other, validation (like friends liking a picture) happens faster than ever, but carries less meaning and lasts only for a mere moment (pictures fall down the newsfeed within hours at most). So we created PixParcel to move the best pictures from your feed to your refrigerator door, or desk, or wallet.

Q: Giving back is very important. If you had to pick a charity to give to, who would it be and why?

In a past business venture one of us had given a lot and searched for the "best" charity, it seemed like the Ronald McDonald House for Children (rmhc.org) is a great organization so in the future it will be our go to as well.