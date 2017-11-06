11 Perfect Comics That Will Hit Home For Introverts

Introverts interact differently with the world. And their unique personality ― which can include a desire for solitude and a more quiet demeanor ― affects everything from dating to work life to socializing with friends.
Artist Debbie Tung captures an introvert’s way of life perfectly in her upcoming book, Quiet Girl in a Noisy World. The book contains Tung’s original comics, which detail just how rewarding (and sometimes draining!) it can be to possess the personality type.
Take a look at some of the illustrations Tung created for her book below. If you’re an introvert, the scenes will likely look all too familiar ― but you know you wouldn’t want to be any other way.
