11/06/2017 10:10 am ET

11 Perfect Comics That Will Hit Home For Introverts

Way too real.

Introverts interact differently with the world. And their unique personality ― which can include a desire for solitude and a more quiet demeanor ― affects everything from dating to work life to socializing with friends.

Artist Debbie Tung captures an introvert’s way of life perfectly in her upcoming book, Quiet Girl in a Noisy World. The book contains Tung’s original comics, which detail just how rewarding (and sometimes draining!) it can be to possess the personality type.

Take a look at some of the illustrations Tung created for her book below. If you’re an introvert, the scenes will likely look all too familiar ― but you know you wouldn’t want to be any other way.

  • 1
    Debbie Tung
  • 2
    Debbie Tung
  • 3
    Debbie Tung
  • 4
    Debbie Tung
  • 5
    Debbie Tung
  • 6
    Debbie Tung
  • 7
    Debbie Tung
  • 8
    Debbie Tung
  • 9
    Debbie Tung
  • 10
    Debbie Tung
  • 11
    Debbie Tung

CONVERSATIONS