11 Perfect Comics That Will Hit Home For Introverts

Artist Debbie Tung captures an introvert’s way of life perfectly in her upcoming book, Quiet Girl in a Noisy World . The book contains Tung’s original comics, which detail just how rewarding (and sometimes draining!) it can be to possess the personality type.

Take a look at some of the illustrations Tung created for her book below. If you’re an introvert, the scenes will likely look all too familiar ― but you know you wouldn’t want to be any other way.